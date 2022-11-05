Rose McGowan’s Lime Green Feather Boa at a 1998 Movie Premiere is Back in Style

Rose McGowan was one of the biggest style icons of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The actor tried daring fashion statements on the red carpet, and it looks like some of those statements are coming back into style for celebs.

One memorable fashion moment that’s returning to the spotlight? Brightly colored boas.

Rose McGowan’s memorable fashion moments, onscreen and off

’90s star Rose McGowan at Marilyn Manson’s book launch in 1998 | Catherine McGann/Getty Images

McGown always dressed to impress, whether it was her infamous “naked” dress at the 1998 MTV VMAs, or the silver slip she wore for the Jawbreakers premiere. Her onscreen looks were just as iconic, from the baby tees and braided pigtails she wore in Scream, to the silky tanks she sported on Charmed.

For the premiere of the 1998 comedy Living Out Loud, McGowan went casual, as Cosmopolitan details. The actor sported leather pants, a pink sweater, and black platform sandals. However, McGown took this look to the next level with her accessory: a lime green boa.

RELATED: Rose McGowan Defends Her 1998 MTV VMA Appearance

’90s and 2000s trends are making a comeback

Cher Horowitz's computer-generated Clueless wardrobe has actually been made – http://t.co/boRLn2dPPN pic.twitter.com/Qqjx36bIMo — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 2, 2014

Feather boas were one of the biggest trends of the ’90s, with stars like Naomi Campbell and Gwen Stefani wearing them for a night on the town. One can also be wrapped around Cher Horowitz’s shoulders on the Clueless poster.

In today’s fashion world, everything old is new again, especially regarding ’90s and 2000s fashions. Whether it’s yoga pants, chunky loafers, or plastic jewelry, fashion influencers and celebrities are going back in time for their style inspiration.

Stars like Harry Styles and the Jenner sisters rock feather boas

One ’90s accessory that’s making a comeback? The feather boa. For his 2021 Grammy Awards performance of hit single “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles accessorized his leather suit with a bright green boa.

He liked the look. While attending next year’s ceremony, the singer wore a lavender boa with his yellow plaid blazer and brown trousers.

Another celeb who has picked up some feathers for a night on the town? Kendall Jenner. The model wore an all-black ensemble to a party celebrating her tequila label 818. The one pop of color came from the electric blue feathers lined the cuffs and lapels of her black leather jacket.

Jenner’s sister Kylie has also rocked a feather boa. At the 2019 Met Gala, she wore a sparkly sheer lavender gown trimmed with feathers and carried a matching boa. Jenner’s dress for the event also featured feathers on the hem and collar of the orange garment.

More ’90s styles that are on trend today

Celebrities aren’t just going for the bright, loud ’90s fashion statements for inspiration. Some are taking notes from ’90s stars that dressed minimally, rocking straight-leg jeans and fitted tops.

Others are stepping out in silk slip dresses, long leather jackets, and Doc Marten boots, favoring minimal makeup and hair looks.

RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Explains How ‘Clueless’ Transformed 90s Fashion