Rowan Atkinson Said Playing Mr. Bean was Stressful and Exhausting

Since the start of his acting career, Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean, has shown off his talents, skills, and unique personality. The movie star has been cast in a slew of roles since his 1979 acting debut. From the Halloween classic The Witches to Disney’s The Lion King, Atkinson’s resume is an impressive and lengthy one. Mr. Bean continues to be one of Atkinson’s most memorable and popular roles. But surprisingly enough, he didn’t always enjoy playing the part.

Rowan Atkinson is Mr. Bean

British comedy icon Mr. Bean heads to Buckingham Palace to celebrate 25 years at The Mall on September 4, 2015 in London, England.

In 2021, Atkinson sat down to reflect on three decades of playing the beloved Mr. Bean. Known for his animated and lively bodily expressions, Mr. Bean has gotten himself into quite a few pickles. Atkinson described Mr. Bean and his sketches were simply “compelling”.

A staple of British television and pop culture, the success of Atkinson and his character grew to the big screen. Bean premiered in 1997, and Mr. Bean’s Holiday came two decades later in 2007. From TV shorts to animated series, Atkinson and his well-known character, Mr. Bean, have had a ton of success. With that being said, some might be surprised to learn what he shared about the legendary role.

What Rowan Atkinson has shared about his role as Mr. Bean

An interview with the Mirror revealed some of Atkinson’s surprising feelings about playing the iconic Mr. Bean. The actor explained, “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”

In 2018 Atkinson appeared on The Graham Norton Show when he was asked about the future of Mr. Bean. Atkinson implied it would be unlikely for the trademark character to return. But nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. According to Atkinson’s IMDb page, his fans and followers can expect to see him in a new upcoming series titled Old Bean.

Atkinson knows why the character resonates. “Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny,” he said. Even though Atkinson might not be all that fond of the role, it clearly remains a part of him.

A look back at Rowan Atkinson’s impressive acting career

Aside from Mr. Bean, Atkinson has appeared in an astounding number of productions. His first role on the big screen came in 1983 in Never Say Never Again.

In June 2022, Atkinson sat down with British GQ and reviewed what he considered to be his most iconic characters to date. In addition to Mr. Bean, he discussed his latest project, the Netflix series Man vs. Bee. He plays Trevor Bingley, a housesitter who wages a war with a bee.

Atkinson also discussed one of his first notable characters, Edmund Blackadder, in the ’80s series Blackadder. Additionally, he talked about another recurring gig, Johnny English, a James Bond parody he portrayed in the films Johnny English, Johnny English Reborn, and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Though he is often best remembered for Mr. Bean, the unforgettable character is just one part of Atkinson’s impressive career and successes.



