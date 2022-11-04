Royal Author Accuses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘Peddling Their Titles’ and ‘Making Their Money Off of Lying’

A royal author is taking aim at the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use their titles for financial gain. The author believes the Sussexes are “making their money off of lying,” pointing out the lies they told during an interview with Oprah Winfrey as an example.

Author believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exploit their titles to make money

During an Oct. 31 discussion on Good Morning Britain, Tom Bower shared his thoughts about why Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles. Bower, author of Revenge, called the Sussexes’ “inaccuracies and lies” in the Oprah interview “hugely damaging to the royal family.”

“The couple in Montecito who are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand, I don’t they think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore,” Bower explained.

“They make their money by always parading themselves — the Duke and Duchess… and the Prince. So if they want to make their money out of trashing Britain, then why should they be recognized as the Duke and Duchess,” he added.

Harry and Meghan are ‘making their money off of lying,’ author claims

Host Ed Balls noted that Bower has written biographies critical of the royals for his financial gain. The author pointed out Meghan and Harry’s 17 lies in the Oprah interview and defended himself, saying, “I don’t lie in my book.”

Historian Tessa Dunlop challenged Bower. “You accuse them of rank hypocrisy because that is precisely what it is,” she said. “You talk about them making their fortune in Montecito — arguably Harry with good reason, he’s had a pretty rough ride in his young life.”

Dunlop continued, “Meanwhile you’re sitting there in your little establishment position raking it in off the back of their arguable misfortune or fortune, depending how you spin the coin.”

She added, “Arguably, they’ve brought the royal family to a whole younger audience — young people on TikTok talk about Harry and Meghan, they care about them … let them be.”

Bower responded, “They’re making their money off of lying — that’s why. I don’t lie in my book.”

She challenged him again, asking, “Never? And the people you talk to don’t lie?”

Bower explained, “I don’t publish lies and they deliberately went to the Oprah Winfrey interview and said 17 lies and that is unforgivable because they are not trading as an author, they are not trading as someone who has done their work, they are just peddling their titles.”

Author says Sussexes ‘shouldn’t be allowed to parade as royals’

Bower further touched on how Meghan “sought to destroy the [royal] family.”

He explained, “Meghan came to Britain with one purpose only: to elevate her prestige and her position and her celebrity.”

Bower continued, “She got here, she didn’t want to act the role that she volunteered to do, and then she went out, back to America, and sought to destroy the family.”

He added, “And I think if they want to destroy the royal family, which is what I think is in their book, then they shouldn’t be allowed to parade as royals.”