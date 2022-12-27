Royal Author Calls Prince Harry a ‘Traitor’ and Meghan Markle’s ‘Compliant Husband’ for Making Netflix Deal

A royal author believes Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix makes him a “traitor” who “betrayed” King Charles and his country for money. The author also takes aim at Meghan’s influence on her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal author calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal ‘an outright assault on the royal family’

In a Dec. 3 opinion piece for The Sun, Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, shared his thoughts on the Sussexes’ Netflix deal. “Prince Harry now stands accused of being nothing less than a traitor,” he wrote.

Bower continued, “Few could have imagined that a member of the royal family, beloved by millions, would betray his father, the Army and his country for a fistful of dollars.”

Prince Harry, however, did just that, according to Bower, who wrote that Harry’s deal with Netflix is “an outright assault on the royal family” that “sets a new standard for disloyalty.”

The Sussexes wanted to “extract their revenge for denying them the celebrity and status they craved,” Bower noted.

Author calls Prince Harry a ‘compliant husband’ to Meghan

The author also shared his belief that the Netflix series was “driven by Meghan.” He explained, “Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her ‘narrative’ on Harry. A compliant husband.”

According to Bower, the “Netflix series is [Meghan’s] latest vehicle to wreak damage on the royal family and Britain.”

The author shared his thoughts about Meghan’s intentions to leave the royal family, “as she later revealed, marrying into the royal family was just a ‘chapter’ in her life, a stepping stone to becoming a global celebrity after she failed, just before meeting Harry, to land any significant acting parts.”

He continued, “Becoming a duchess was a perfect interlude while seeking a new career. Netflix, she calculates, gives her a new opportunity to launch her next ‘chapter.’”

In response to Prince Harry’s statement, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Bower wrote, “Britons will be rightly puzzled. ‘Protect’ his family from what? Exactly what did the Sussexes suffer or fear in Britain?”

Bower pointed out, “The same Sussexes who in 2020 loudly claimed that only by leaving Britain could they protect their privacy have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity to Netflix, Spotify, and countless obliging magazines.”

Expert says Kate Middleton was a ‘target of the Netflix series’

One of the Harry & Meghan trailers included a photo of Kate Middleton, “stern and scowling in Westminster Abbey,” Bower noted. “Clearly a target of the Netflix series, Kate does not deserve to be mocked by the Sussexes.”

He pointed out, “For years, she generously supported Harry, a damaged, flawed man racked, on his own admission, by mental health complications. Their friendship was destroyed after Meghan arrived. Kate sought to help the American find her way in Kensington Palace.

Bower continued, “But she was understandably upset by Meghan’s abrasive treatment of their staff. Meghan has never convincingly denied the staff’s denunciation of her bullying tactics.”