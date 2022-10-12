Royal Author Claims Meghan Markle ‘Targeted’ Prince Harry: She ‘Knew Exactly What Buttons to Press’

A royal author believes Meghan Markle was targeting Prince Harry in her quest for “wealth and fame.” Tom Bower claims Meghan did extensive research about Harry so she “knew exactly what buttons to press.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Author says Meghan Markle ‘targeted Harry’ while ‘hunting for a man in England’

During an Oct. 7 interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, the host discussed Prince Harry and Meghan with Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

Bower touched on how Meghan “targeted” Prince Harry as she was seeking wealth and fame. “What I discovered was, of course, that she was hunting for a man in England from 2013 onwards when her marriage had crashed and she couldn’t find anyone in Canada at the time,” he said. “And she wanted wealth and she wanted fame.”

The author continued, “And she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them. And then on the days before they met at their blind meeting in a club in London, she researched Harry very carefully and knew exactly what buttons to press — that he would like Africa, was interested in animals, was interested in philanthropy.”

Bower noted, “She’s very tactile, she’s very seductive. And she landed him on the first night, even on his own admission. He says, ‘I realized on the first date she was ‘the one.’”

He added, “And, of course, that’s because she’s also a great, in essence, an actress. She knew exactly how to play.”

Meghan Markle believes she’s a success because of her money and fame, author says

Bower went on to discuss how Meghan believes her status is a measure of her success.

“The point about Meghan is, it’s easy to dislike her. But the point about her is that in her own term, she is an astonishing success,” he said. “She came from nothing… she had no money, she had no future after the Suits series in Canada.”

Bower continued, “And suddenly she’s an international star with quite a lot of money. And, of course, in her terms, that’s a great success.”

Megyn Kelly slams Meghan for ‘big’ and ‘bold’ lies

Kelly was quick to point out Meghan’s “bold” lies. “Now, of course, she lied about never having Googled Harry when she gave an interview early on. We know, from her friends, that’s not true, that she was very focused on the royals and had visited Buckingham Palace and had watched Harry at length after his mother died,” the host explained. “So we know that’s not true.”

She continued, “And she turns out to be a serial fabulist, as your book outlines, brilliantly. I mean the lies from this woman come regularly and they’re big and they’re bold.”

Kelly also discussed the “similarities” between Princess Diana and Meghan in that they “suffered some negative coverage but they both have manipulated the press.”

The host noted the hypocrisy of how Meghan “claims she wants privacy but she’s working press opportunities every day.” For example, Kelly looked at how Meghan “loved to see herself on the cover of Vanity Fair,” but said there wasn’t a reason for it other than her dating Harry.

“But she pretended like she had accomplished something wonderful as a philanthropist that would land her on the cover,” Kelly said.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Secret’ Move Allows Them to Communicate Silently, Expert Says