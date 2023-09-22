Find out why a royal biographer is claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biggest decision is "storing up trouble" for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (now Prince Archie) in 2019. Two years later, after the Sussexes moved to California, their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (now Princess Lilibet) was born.

One of the most talked about topics when royal watchers mention Harry and Meghan’s children is that they are hardly ever seen in public. Now, a royal author is claiming that the duke and his wife are “storing up a lot of trouble” for their kids, but the reasoning has nothing to do with their rare appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (now Prince Archie), at Windsor Castle | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Why biographer believes ‘a lot of trouble is being stored up’ for Harry and Meghan’s kids

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, discussed why he believes “a lot of trouble is being stored up” for Archie and Lilibet’s future because of their parents’ decisions.

Quinn told Express that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will never be able to “fully escape” their royal background, opining: “[Archie and Lilibet] may look across the Atlantic and think, ‘Why have our parents done this to us? It would have been much better if we’d been in England.'”

He continued: “A lot of trouble is being stored up by Harry and Meghan because of what they’ve done. Harry tried to escape and is trying to make sure his children escape. But you can never fully escape. It’s just too difficult.”

Quinn also claimed that because Archie and Lilibet are growing up in America where royal titles are not used, the children may be bullied over that.

According to the biographer, “I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, ‘Oh, you’re a prince and princess.'”

How often Archie and Lili have been in the U.K. since their parents moved to the U.S.

YouTube screenshot of Princess Lilibet photo via The Royal Family Channel

Since Meghan and Harry moved to the States their children have only been back in the U.K. once, which was also Lili’s first time and only time there.

The Sussexes made a trip to England with their kiddos in tow in June 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which coincided with Lilibet’s first birthday.

While working members of the royal family were seen at a number of public events and festivities during Jubilee weekend, the duke and duchess only attended a service of thanksgiving for Harry’s grandmother. They were said to have held a small party for Lili at Frogmore Cottage, which was their previous Windsor home. The pair later released a photo of the little princess smiling in a blue dress with a white bow in her hair and shared the footage of Lilibet’s big day in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.