Royal Author Points Out Big Difference Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Loyalty to the Royal Family

A royal author shared his thoughts about how Meghan Markle is different from Princess Diana in one significant way. While the two women are often compared for the way they endured media scrutiny, author Tom Bower points out that Diana always maintained her loyalty to the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly took aim at the way Meghan Markle told ‘bold’ lies

During an Oct. 7 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, discussed the Sussexes with the host.

Kelly and Bower discussed how there are often comparisons made between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana when it comes to the media scrutiny they both endured.

“Now, of course, [Meghan] lied about never having Googled Harry when she gave an interview early on. We know, from her friends, that’s not true, that she was very focused on the royals and had visited Buckingham Palace and had watched Harry at length after his mother died,” Kelly said. “So we know that’s not true.”

The host continued, “And she turns out to be a serial fabulist, as your book outlines, brilliantly. I mean the lies from this woman come regularly and they’re big and they’re bold.”

Author says Prince Harry is ‘guilty’ of comparing Meghan to Diana

The host also delved into comparisons of Diana and Meghan and the way “they both suffered some negative coverage [from the press]. Kelly noted how “they both have manipulated the press” as well.

“Meghan is one of the first to manipulate the press. She claims she wants privacy but she’s working press opportunities every day,” Kelly said. “I mean, she loved to see herself on the cover of Vanity Fair. There’s no reason in the world they would have ever put her on that cover had it not been for the fact that she was dating Harry. But she pretended like she had accomplished something wonderful as a philanthropist that would land her on the cover.”

Bower pointed out how Meghan is often portrayed as a victim and how Prince Harry uses the “Diana card” to reinforce this.

“So Harry himself has been guilty of this — trying to compare her to Diana. The same thing’s going to happen to her if the press keeps writing negative things,” he explained. “You point out that these two misunderstand Diana entirely — most especially what made the press interested in and what made many love her.”

Bower discussed how this has become problematic. “They play the Diana card, just as I would say that unfortunately, in some way, Meghan plays the race card… is always the victim,” he said.

“And the victim always gets unquestioned sympathy, without question,” Bower added. “That’s the way it plays at the moment in society.”

Princess Diana was different from Meghan Markle in 1 significant way, author says

The author shared the distinct difference between Diana and Meghan. “Harry likes to portray Meghan as Diana, but they’ve got absolutely nothing in common at all because Diana, for all her criticism of Charles, was always absolutely loyal to the queen and completely loyal to the monarchy.”

He added, “Although she thought about herself in terms of her life, she would never put herself above the monarchy, which of course, was the downfall of Meghan in Britain, that she wanted to be number one. She didn’t want to be part of the team.”

According to Bower, the victim narrative might be losing favor with people. “And they play the Diana card to suggest that when she is criticized her fate will be the same as Diana’s. But I think most people have seen through that now. They were shocked at the beginning and sympathetic but I think, to that extent, the sympathy is running thin now.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says