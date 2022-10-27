Royal Author Points Out How Meghan Markle Has Proven She and Prince Harry Don’t Ever Want to Return to Royal Life

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the Sussexes reunting with Prince Harry‘s family during the mourning period and at the funeral, there was talk that the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, could return to life as prominent members of the Firm again one day. But within 24 hours of the monarch’s service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jumped on a plane and headed back to California before reconciling with the other royals.

Now, a royal expert is claiming that something Meghan did since being back in Montecito, is proving that she and Prince Harry are never going to return to royal life.

Meghan Markle spoke about her life with Harry and their kids in interview

Meghan did an interview with Variety that was initially supposed to be published for the Power of Women event in September, but because of the queen’s death it was pushed back and the publication released their updated interview on Oct. 19.

In it, the Duchess of Sussex discussed a number of topics including her podcast Archetypes, the monarch’s death, and what she would say if her children wanted to get into the entertainment business.

She was also asked if she would ever go back to acting, to which she replied: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Expert says the duchess has shown ‘they don’t want to go back’ to royal life

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, something else Meghan is completely done with and would never go back to is life as a working royal.

Speaking on the To Di For Daily podcast Nicholl said: “Clearly she and Harry are very focused on their new lives and what they’re doing.”

Nicholl then opined: “I think it’s very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California and so, when people say to me ‘do you ever think there is a way back for them?’ I think they don’t want to come back. I think that interview makes it very clear that this is their new life. This is what it’s all about for them.”

Biographer says the Sussexes dropped another hint that they’ll never return

Another author, Angela Levin, spoke about a quote the Sussexes recently posted on their Archewell website that read: “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world. Underneath, the message was signed “Harry and Meghan.”

Commenting on what they posted Levin told The Sun: “What’s very interesting is you can always read the underlying content of what they want to say really, and the main thing, right at the beginning, is ‘each of us can change our communities.’ I think that’s saying very much that they can do without the royal family, they don’t need them, they’re fine where they are, they’re building another community.”

“And then ‘all of us can change the world,’ they’re back to wanting to be global and saying to the royal family: ‘we can do without you,'” Levin explained, before adding, “actually they can’t.”