Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Memoir Might Not be Well Received in Current Financial Climate

A royal author weighed in on why Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir might not be so well received. He cites the cost of living crisis as a major reason why people might not be interested in Harry discussing his royal privilege.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Toby Melville/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Royal author notes that Prince Harry’s memoir might ‘not land as sympathetically’ during the cost of living crisis

During a Nov. 13 interview with Royally Us, royal author Gareth Russell discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, predicting why people might not be so eager to read it.

“Part of the difficulty not just for Prince Harry, but anyone writing a memoir from a position of wealth and privilege, is that this is going to be coming out, particularly in Britain, at the middle of a cost of living crisis and what could be a very tough winter,” he said.

Russell continued, “So it might not land as sympathetically as it might have perhaps in a more prosperous time.”

He noted, “There are pensioners here who can’t turn on their heating so their comparisons of what suffering and grief is, obviously, if you’re born into great privilege, it just is different than if you’re someone who is struggling to meet their bills.”

He added, “So I don’t know how the book is going to be received.”

Expert believes Harry’s book could ruin the Sussexes and royal family’s chance of reconciling

Russell also shared how Harry’s memoir could potentially impact the ability of the Sussexes to reconcile with the royal family if the book’s contents are damaging to the family.

“I think he’s someone who very much wants to get this off his chest,” the author said.

He continued, “I could be wrong … I get the sense the Sussexes are hoping for a year of reconciliation and I think they were hoping that 2023 would be a smoother year with them through building bridges with the royal family.”

Russell added, “But the problem is, once something is out, it’s very hard to take it back in.”

Expert says Prince Harry will fire ‘shots’ at the monarchy in his memoir

While Russell said he heard “there’s been an attempt to tone down some of the stuff in the memoir,” he’s not entirely sure what Harry will reveal.

“I think he has wanted to do this for a long time,” the author shared. “Prince Harry was at a very difficult, painful age to lose his mother and he really, not unfairly, blames the media and feels that a lot of the lessons that should have been learned at the time of his mother’s death have not been learned.”

Russell noted, “And he was not in a position where he could openly grieve or openly remonstrate against that so I think there certainly will be some shots fired at the monarchy. But I would say that the media and the press are really going to be taken to task by Prince Harry with this.”

He added, “We’ll see what the tone is. I think that they’ve kept it very much under wraps and who knows what the book will actually say?”