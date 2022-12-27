Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special

Prince Harry continues to feel the heat after speaking out against the royal family in his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. However, that fire could intensify once his memoir “Spare” hit bookshelves in Jan. 2023. A royal expert admitted that if Harry continues to slam his brother, Prince William, in the book, his words could be seen as an “attack on the monarchy” following Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix tell-all.

Princes Harry and William had different destinies

Princess Diana raised her sons, Harry and William, to remain close to one another as they navigated the challenges of royal life. However, even from a young age, they knew each had different destinies within their family, and that could break their bond.

According to Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book, per Us Weekly, Harry was aware of William’s future as king from a young age. “Ken Wharfe, the bodyguard to Diana and the two boys in the late 1980s, recalls a telling incident when the family was traveling from London to Highgrove for the weekend.”

The author wrote, “According to Wharfe, Harry and his brother got embroiled in an argument in the back seat of the car, with their nanny vainly seeking to referee the dispute,” Lacey wrote. “‘You’ll be king one day,’ said the four-year-old Harry. ‘I won’t. So, I can do what I want.’ ‘Where the hell did he get that from?’ asked Diana.”

Harry has maintained his independent character trait through adulthood in stark contrast to his brother William, who has always toed the family line. Diana and Charles’ second son pulled back the veil of the Windsors on the Netflix special and has the potential to do further damage in his new memoir.

A Royal author claims if Prince Harry continues to slam Prince William in ‘Spare’ his words may be an ‘attack on the monarchy’

Royal author Christopher Anderson, who penned Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, discussed the siblings’ dynamic on the podcast Royally US. He believes that moving forward; the monarchy could be in serious trouble if William and Harry don’t mend fences.

“I think any attack on William will be seen because William is the heir, as an attack on the monarchy. And, an attack on [King] Charles,” Andersen told Royally US. He discussed the brother’s relationship on the podcast. He revealed tensions between the siblings, calling them a “chasm that can’t be breached anytime soon.”

“If this dog and pony show known as the monarchy is going to continue to thrive, it’s only going to be because of Charles’ ability to navigate all of it,” Andersen continued. “If he can’t, I think they’re in real trouble, and it’s very, very damaging to the reputation of the monarchy.”

Anderson claimed the brothers are victims of broken trust. “There’s no way to separate the family from the firm. The family firm is everything; they are the living, breathing embodiment of the state.”

But he continued, “It’s a rigid system, and I don’t think there’s any imagination there. Meghan was a valuable asset to the Commonwealth. She is a charismatic and warm person, but rules are rules.”

Harry’s past comments and the new book could hinder an invitation to the coronation of King Charles III

Harry’s past comments and “Spare’s” contents can further estrange the royal family. Anderson shared his opinion regarding King Charles’ coronation and if Prince Harry would be involved in the ceremony.

“I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We’re looking at the coronation coming up. I got the impression [Harry and Meghan] would be invited to the coronation, and they would attend,” the expert said.

But he continued, “Now I’m wondering whether they would even go if they were invited. They’re going a long way to severing all ties with the royals. You wouldn’t blame the royal family. Especially the new king, to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.”

Harry confirmed that he and William were on the outs during his and Meghan’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. He was hopeful the princes would repair their relationship.

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and have shared experiences, but we are on different paths,” he said. “The relationship is space at the moment, and time heals all things, hopefully.”