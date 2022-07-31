Royal Author Says Kate Middleton Found Meghan Markle’s Claims About Her ‘Mortifying’

A new biography has thrown Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle‘s relationship back into the headlines.

Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals, there were reports of a rift between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex which Meghan later spoke about during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The problem is Kate couldn’t respond and reportedly found the claims “mortifying.” And now, a new version of Bridesmaidgate is being painted.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton onstage at the first Royal Foundation Forum | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Meghan told Oprah about the bridesmaid fitting

Prince Harry’s wife spoke about a rift with her sister-in-law for the first time in her primetime special with Oprah on March 7, 2021.

“Was there a situation where she [Kate] might have cried? Or she could have cried?” the longtime talk show host asked Meghan.

“No, no. The reverse happened,” the Duchess of Sussex replied before adding her version of what took place during the bridesmaid fitting ahead of her wedding. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.

A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Royal author said Kate thought her sister-in-law’s claims were ‘mortifying’

Following that interview, Vanity Fair’s royal editor Katie Nicholl said that Kate found Meghan’s public claims “mortifying.”

According to the royal expert, people don’t ever hear about Prince William’s wife having problems with staffers or anyone she interacts with because she is “very careful with how she treats others.”

Nicholl explained to OK! magazine: “Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard. From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte outside St. George’s Chapel following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to biography, Meghan is actually the one who made Kate cry

While Meghan and Harry didn’t expect Kate to respond, they probably did count on another version contradicting Meghan’s version to come out either. But investigative journalist Tom Bower’s scathing biography about the Duchess of Sussex did just that.

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors Bower said the former Suits star is the one who made Kate cry.

Bower alleges that Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter.” The author said his sources revealed that the duchesses didn’t agree on the fit or hemline of Charlotte’s dress and that Meghan wouldn’t allow the princess to wear tights. Bower wrote that Kate, who had recently given birth to Prince Louis, was so upset over Meghan’s refusal to compromise that she ended up in tears.

Bower cited unnamed sources but during an appearance on Good Morning Britain insisted: “I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn’t true and can’t be checked.”

