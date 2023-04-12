Royal Author Says Prince Harry Missing King Charles’ Coronation Would Be the ‘Ultimate Snub’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence at the king’s coronation would be the “ultimate snub,” according to one royal expert. The upcoming historic event in May will be attended by Harry only, while Meghan and the children will stay in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Royal expert said Prince Harry not attending king’s coronation would be ‘ultimate snub’

Royal author Tom Quinn said Prince Harry could do a lot of damage to his relationship with the royal family if he decided not to come to his father’s coronation.

“If Harry doesn’t come it will never be forgotten. It’s the ultimate snub,” Quinn told Express. “You’re not coming to your father’s coronation, the king’s coronation. There’s no going back from that.”

According to Quinn, Harry and Meghan would need a good excuse to miss the event, otherwise, they risk damaging the public’s perception of them.

“They might be able to come up with a plausible reason such as they are worried about security or the kids,” he said. “But, however brilliant the PR, there are some things you can never sell and they are not able to sell that.”

Quinn predicted it’s “highly unlikely” all of the Sussexes will attend the coronation, given that Archie and Lilibet aren’t invited.

Expert calls Meghan and Harry ‘rude’ over coronation ‘drama’

One royal expert called Harry and Meghan’s lack of confirmation about their attendance a “shameful publicity ploy.”

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News that Harry and Meghan were creating “drama” by not communicating their coronation plans, calling it “quite narcissistic.”

“It’s absolutely rude,” he said. “This whole entire ‘will they or won’t they’ drama is actually getting really tedious now. It’s precisely what the king and the royal family don’t need.”

The commentator continued, “This isn’t a soap opera. This is a hugely important constitutional and ceremonial event. Not just for Britain and the British people, but for all of the Commonwealth realms.”

Heydel-Mankoo noted, “Harry and Meghan, through all of this I think, are just showing the world how childish, self-centered, and self-obsessed they are.”

He added, “It’s actually, I think, a shameful publicity ploy by the Sussexes and they’re milking this for all that it’s worth.”

“They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family they’re becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large, increasingly irrelevant. This is a way to keep them in the headlines and on the front pages.





King Charles wants Prince Harry to attend coronation, expert says

Heydel-Mankoo slammed Harry and Meghan for being “narcissistic,” noting, “Because, at the end of the day, this is about celebrating the king. All attention must be on the monarchy and on the king.”

As for whether the king wants them to come or risk it becoming the “Harry and Meghan show,” the expert said, “The view from the palace seems to be that having them not attend is worse than actually having them attend.”

Heydel-Mankoo continued, “I think the king wants to basically be seen to be always open, you know, wishing for his prodigal son [to return].”

He added, “But this really does just deflect so much from what should be an occasion for building national unity, building a sense of social cohesion through street parties and so forth.”