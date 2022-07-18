Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time

The first impression with a significant other’s friends can be a lasting impression and according to an explosive new book, the one Meghan Markle gave those in Prince Harry‘s circle the first time they met was not good.

Here’s what a royal biographer has said about why the Duke of Sussex‘s friends were reportedly “disappointed” when they met the former Suits star who Harry brought as his plus-one to a wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending an engagement during their visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

When Meghan met Harry’s friends for the first time

Harry and Meghan began dating in the summer of 2016 and in March 2017, the prince was poised to introduce his then-girlfriend to his friends at the wedding of his Eton College buddy Tom “Skippy” Inskip.

Skippy and Lara Hughes-Young, who is a software developer and the granddaughter of late Conservative MP Michael Hughes-Young, tied the knot at the Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica in front of 40 guests. The island is also where Meghan married her first husband, Trevor Engelson, back in 2011.

Why they were ‘quickly disappointed’ after meeting Harry’s then-girlfriend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed attending a service in London in 2018 | VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Investigative journalist Tom Bower authored the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors which detailed Meghan’s first meeting with Harry’s crew.

In an extract serialized by The Times Bower wrote: “The close-knit group keenly anticipated meeting Meghan. They were quickly disappointed.”

According to the book, a number of Harry’s buddies and some of their parents in attendance were unimpressed with Meghan because “not only did she quibble about the food, but behaved ‘princessy.'”

The author was told that the future duchess “refused to engage with Harry’s friends” with one mother adding, “She wasn’t interested in us.”

Harry’s long-time pals were ‘surprised’ they weren’t invited to his wedding reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking out of Windsor Castle and headed to an evening reception | Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

There have been reports in the past that Harry’s buddies never did get along with Meghan. Royal expert Kate Nicholl previously spoke about that topic and how the prince’s friends were surprised when they didn’t get an invite to the Sussexes’ nighttime reception following their royal wedding in 2018.

One of the duke’s friends who spoke to Nicholl said that they were “a bit surprised not to get the golden ticket to the evening party.”

In a piece for Vanity Fair, Nicholl noted that Harry’s longtime pal Astrid Harbord was not invited. Neither was Violet von Westenholz, who many believed introduced the pair, or Harry’s “old party chum” Natalie Pinkham. Even Skippy and his wife were left off the guest list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet responded to the claims made in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

