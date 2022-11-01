Royal Biographer Believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Want to Destroy Royal Family’ With ‘One Attack After Another’

A royal biographer is weighing in on Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir, titled Spare, believing this is just another “attack” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to destroy’ the royal family

During an Oct. 30 interview with Sky News Australia, royal biographer Angela Levin offered her thoughts about how Prince Harry’s biography, Spare, is yet another “attack” on the royal family by the Sussexes.

“I think it’s really malicious,” she said. “I’ve had a feeling for quite a long time now that he and Meghan want to destroy the royal family and this is one attack after another attack.”

Levin continued, “And the thing is that now, when they say something, it’s sort of Meghan’s truth and Harry’s truth, because a lot of it are untruths. Accusing his father of stopping giving him the money when he left the royal family and leaving him absolutely without any money and he had £30 million in the bank from his mother’s will. But also, when all the figures came out… [Charles] had been paying them millions for months.”

Author believes the couple will continue with their ‘moaning and groaning’

Levin also said the “way that they have behaved is utterly disgusting” in terms of airing family dirty laundry.

“If you want to complain about a parent — no parent is perfect. Have your complaint,” she said. “I don’t think you should ever do that in public — wash dirty linen of other people — certainly not your family. And then leave it, move on. But this is nothing so lighthearted. This is really, as you say, a knife in the heart.”

When asked what she thinks the Sussexes will be doing in five years, Levin believes the “moaning” will continue. “I think there’s a bitterness there that will never go and if you say they’ve got loads and loads of money, it will never be enough,” she said. “I mean, Meghan is someone who absolutely adores money and just will want more and more. She will want to be the richest person in the world.”

The biographer added, “So they’ll keep on moaning and groaning.”

Levin also remarked that the couple doesn’t seem to finish anything they start. “You can’t keep going on that. They need to find something which they really care about and stick to,” she noted.

Biographer says Princess Diana made Harry ‘feel important’ as he was growing up

Levin further discussed Prince Harry’s book title in an Oct. 31 piece for Sky News, pointing out how “being a royal ‘spare’ is anything but derogatory.”

The expert writes, “He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for — so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back? He knows full well his family won’t attack him in return.”

She adds, “Princess Diana made it a priority to make him feel important and as he grew older emphasized he would have more freedom than his brother William. She would be horrified by his current behavior.

Levin asks, “Is the book all about making money and trying to outdo William and his father? Has he ever wanted to be the firstborn and heir to the throne?”

She adds, “Knowing him as I did, I believe not. So he should just stop moaning.”

On Oct. 30, Levin tweeted her thoughts about the book’s title. “If Harry hated being ‘the spare’ would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful,” she wrote. “Stop treating his hard-working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with your own life.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says