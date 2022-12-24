Royal Biographer Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Phony’ and ‘Ludicrous’ in Netflix Documentary: ‘They’re Like Spoiled Children’

A royal biographer slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix documentary, calling them “phony” and “ludicrous.” The royal expert wasn’t impressed with the Sussexes’ latest attempt to tell their story, calling them “like spoiled children.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Biographer compares ‘phony’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘spoiled children’ in documentary

During an appearance on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, calling them “phony” and “ludicrous.”

Host Nana Akua asked Levin what she thought of the documentary and the biographer didn’t hold back. “Well, I mean if you say you’re fed up with all these people, going on strike. My goodness, I’m fed up with Harry and Meghan. They’re phony, they’re ludicrous,” Levin said.

“They’re like spoiled children. ‘I want this now’ type of attitude,'” she added.

Levin also took aim at how Harry claimed the royal family was threatened Meghan was “stealing the limelight” because she did so well on their Australia tour. According to Harry, she was “doing the job better than the person who is born to do this … That upsets people. It shifts the balance.”

The biographer said, “I mean it’s quite extraordinary that Harry says ‘I don’t believe in hierarchy anymore.’ [He said] You know, Meghan’s done really well, she’s doing a much better job than anybody else and that she should do it.”

Levin wasn’t buying the claim, however. “I mean, are you crazy, are you an absolutely raving loony?”

She explained, “And that’s because he adores her. He thinks she’s wonderful and that’s fine, but keep it to yourself because there are a lot of people who don’t.”

Expert weighs in on Prince Harry’s ‘attacks’ on Prince William

Levin moved on to Harry’s “attacks on his brother” in the docuseries.

“I remember when I was interviewing him for the biography I was writing and he told me William is the only person he can trust — all his wonderful qualities,” she recalled. “He was so helpful, he was wonderful. And then the next minute he says that he screamed and shouted at him.”

Levin continued, “Well, we don’t know of course how loud the scream or the shout was. It’s not exactly horrendous if your brother just shouts at you every now and then.”

The biographer added, “[There were] lots of complaints but actually no proper information.”

She was also appalled that Prince Harry accused King Charles of “being a liar,” explaining, “Now I mean, what appalling comment is that? It’s not funny. It’s cruel. It’s nasty and he should know better.”

Levin went on to discuss whether the Sussexes should attend King Charles’ coronation in May, “If they hate the company so much, if they hate the monarchy so much — stay away.”

Kate Middleton seemed to debunk Meghan Markle’s claim at recent event

Levin and Akua also discussed how Kate Middleton might have subtly debunked one of Meghan’s claims in the documentary.

Kate hosted the Christmas carol concert, which was attended by royal family members. The Princess of Wales wore a burgundy coat and other members sported the same color.

“What was quite … subtle,” Levin noted, “is that Meghan complained that she was told she couldn’t wear the same colors that anybody else was wearing. And so she said she wore neutral colors so she wouldn’t offend anyone.”

Levin continued, “So I don’t know whether Catherine did something but it was very funny to see her, Charlotte, and two other royals — her sister and Zara — all dressed in the same color.”

The biographer added, “You don’t have to say some things, you can just prove it by getting them in the right costume, as it were. And they all looked gorgeous.”