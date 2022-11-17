Royal Biographer Claims Prince Harry Will Be ‘Furious’ Over King Charles’ Recent Snub

A royal biographer believes Prince Harry will be “furious” about King Charles’ request to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward to new roles. “It isn’t about Harry” though, the expert stated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

King Charles requests amendment to the Regency Act to appoint Anne and Edward to new roles

King Charles recently asked Parliament to amend the Regency Act to add his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, and his brother Edward, the Earl of Wessex, to the list of Counsellors of State. This allows them to assume his duties when he is unable to perform them, such as when the king is overseas or ill.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward join the Queen Consort, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice as royals who can stand in for Charles if necessary. Charles said the appointment of his siblings as counsellors would “ensure continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable.”

Biographer believes King Charles’ move will make Prince Harry ‘furious’

Royal biographer Angela Levin discussed Prince Harry’s likely reaction to the apparent snub, telling MailOnline that the appointment of Anne and Edward was likely to make Harry “furious.”

She explained, “Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew — but there’s a good reason and it’s necessary. Levin said Charles’ appointment of Anne and Edward is a way to have Harry and Andrew “taken off the list in a very diplomatic way.”

Levin claimed, “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious” about Charles’ snub, then pointed out, “But he lives in California, he’s stopped being a working royal, so why should he [be a Counsellor of State]?”

She added, “It isn’t about Harry,” but instead is about the king choosing the appropriate support system.

She called Charles’ decision “very sensible,” adding, “Reading between the lines it allows him the ensure that the right people are doing the right job.”

Levin also told The Sun, “Charles is using his siblings — his very responsible siblings — and that makes him very secure. It makes a lot of sense for Charles to do it, but I think Harry will see it as a snub.”

Commentator says ‘Harry should not be surprised’ by King Charles’ latest move

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared his perspective on Charles’ move and believes Harry “should not be surprised.”

He explained to MailOnline, “There will be queen consort Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex who can act in place of the monarch, as well as Princess Beatrice if need be.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “Since two counsellors are needed to act, this makes perfect sense. Trips abroad are reportedly planned for both the king and queen consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, so this absolutely had to happen.”

The expert noted, “Harry should not be surprised at this change. The extra counsellors included are loyal servants of the crown. He lives abroad and there is a deep rift between him and the royal family. He lives, of course, in California and would be bizarre if he were asked to act as a Counsellor of State.”

Fitzwilliams added, “Andrew is in disgrace for obvious reasons and it would have been outrageous if he were called on to act. However, no one is being removed.”