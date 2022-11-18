Royal Biographer Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accepted Human Rights Award Because They ‘Want to Be in the Spotlight’

On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honored at a gala organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation. The couple will receive the Ripple of Hope Award at the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Biographer says the Sussexes ‘want to be in the spotlight’

Royal biographer Angela Levin took aim at the Sussexes for accepting the honor, telling Daily Mail that they “want to be in the spotlight at any cost.”

According to Levin, the Sussexes aren’t in the same category as previous recipients of the award, which include former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Desmond Tutu, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and George Clooney.

“Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact,” Levin said.

Levin went on to discuss how earning this award puts the Sussexes in the spotlight. “Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities,” she explained. “They haven’t received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.”

The biographer continued, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumple.”

Levin added, “Are they really up there with earlier award winners like Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Desmond Tutu? Or are they just a couple who want to be in the spotlight at any cost?”

I’m so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year’s @rfkhumanrights #ROH

laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. https://t.co/8HDaSRwxYN pic.twitter.com/7puIyK4v06 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 11, 2022

Professor says Harry and Meghan receiving this award is ‘sublimely ridiculous’

Professor David Nasaw, author of The Patriarch, about Bobby Kennedy’s father, Joseph Kennedy, shared his thoughts about Harry and Meghan receiving the award.

He told Yahoo! News, I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past — Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu — and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?”

Nasaw added, “What in God’s name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan’s wealth is going to worthy causes?”

I'm thrilled to celebrate these incredible laureates at our upcoming #ROH gala for @RFKHumanRights. Please join us Dec. 6 in New York for an evening honoring bravery, inspiring change and exposing injustice. https://t.co/F5suTYruFE pic.twitter.com/5B3eYEFFF7 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 14, 2022

Harry and Meghan were praised for their work surrounding racial justice and mental health

Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, shared the Harry and Meghan award news in an October press release. “When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” Kennedy’s release noted.

“They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change,’” Kennedy added.