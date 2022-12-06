Royal Biographer Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trailers for Being ‘Staged and Phony’

A royal biographer is taking aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries trailers, calling them “staged and phony.” According to the royal expert, Meghan is putting her acting skills to use in the trailers.

Biographer calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailers ‘phony’

Royal biographer Angela Levin weighed in with her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan’s first Netflix trailer, calling it “staged and phony.” She told GB News she “felt sick” after watching it.

The biographer found one moment in the trailer — when Meghan is seen crying with her head in her hands — especially staged.

One of the hosts wondered, “How did you get that photo, as if that were at the time where she’s in tears with how difficult it was at the royal family and Harry’s pulling his hair out. How’d you get that photo?”

The biographer responded, “Well, you ask a photographer to come along and then you act it. She’s an actress.”

Levin noted how Meghan’s been “trying to get Harry to be a bit of an actor but not very successfully. He can’t do it.”

Overall, Levin was left unimpressed by the trailer. “But that one is quite obviously staged and phony,” she said. “And I think that that’s an appalling thing to do, actually.”

Expert believes Meghan Markle is ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton

Levin also shared her thoughts on how the first Netflix trailer was released while Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the US, calling it “vicious.”

She explained, “I’m sure that Harry and Meghan are very jealous, particularly of Catherine. Because she looks stunning in anything she wears. If you saw her last night in this green dress and going along with the feeling that it’s looking after the planet, she rented it … she looks stunning in it and you think, well done.”

Levin added, “I think Meghan’s always got to win, whatever she’s doing, she’s got to win.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin tells Julia the trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries is "pathetic" and contains two "shocking lies".@JuliaHB1 | @angelalevin1 pic.twitter.com/672Mygpnm4 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) December 5, 2022

Biographer calls misleading photo in ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer ‘pathetic’

Levin discussed how the first trailer included a photo of paparazzi at a Harry Potter movie premiere. She told TalkTV Julia Hartley-Brewer, “It’s pathetic, actually.”

“And already, when we see the photographs… there are two lies here, two false things,” Levin said. “One is that the photograph of all the photographers … which will be used to, no doubt, to say how they were hounded by the press, was actually taken at the Harry Potter opening in 2011. So it’s got nothing to do with them.”

Levin said they used the image because it “gives the impression that they’re surrounded… their lives are taken up with being photographed by hundreds of photographers. It’s absolutely shocking.”

She also pointed out how in 2020, “they secretly got a photographer” in Buckingham Palace without approval. “There’s a lot of protocol because it’s very close to [the queen’s] private rooms and they don’t just let people come in,” Levin said.

