Royal Commentator: Buckingham Palace ‘Doesn’t Care’ if Meghan Markle Attends Coronation

Buckingham Palace continues to move forward with plans for King Charles III’s coronation. The storied event will bring together over 2,000 onlookers who will watch as Charles becomes the monarch of the United Kingdom. However, a royal commentator claims there is reportedly one person that the palace isn’t placing importance on attending: Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

King Charles’ coronation will be part of a three-day series of festivities

The Coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. According to the royal family’s website, the three-day weekend of celebrations “will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. They will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look toward the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession from Buckingham Palace, known as the king’s Procession. After, Charles and Camilla return to Buckingham Palace for the Coronation Procession, where other members of the royal family will join them.

One day later, a concert celebrating Charles’ coronation will be broadcast by the BBC. That same day, the celebrations continue with a Coronation Big Lunch, where neighbors are invited to share food and fun. On Monday, May 8, the public is encouraged to take part in a volunteering event called the Big Help Out.

This event includes a guest list that reflects family and friends supportive of the king. However, a royal commentator claims Buckingham Palace “doesn’t care” if Charles’ daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, makes an appearance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly invited to King Charles III’s coronation celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly invited to King Charles III’s coronation celebration. However, guest list details have not yet been officially released.

Royal insider Kinsey Schofield host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News: “Meghan is upset and overwhelmed. It’s not that Meghan feels excluded from the planning. Meghan feels like the palace is only fighting for Prince Harry to attend, and they don’t care whether she shows up or not.”

Schofield continued, “And that does not sit well with her. Rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities. She does not want to be booed or humiliated on a global scale, yet she understands that her brand stateside increases in value with her proximity to the royal family.”

However, Harry and Meghan’s exclusion from the celebration’s major moments could further deepen the family divide

Thus far, Prince Harry is reportedly excluded from participating in his father’s ceremony. “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service,” a source told The Sunday Times. The outlet reported that King Charles would not require the six royal dukes to kneel before him to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

Only Prince William will perform the tradition. Therefore, if Harry and Meghan attend, they will be audience members with no key role in the ceremony thus far.

Schofield claimed that Harry wants “to secure a meeting” with Charles and his brother, Prince William, before the event. The royal commentator claimed this is so Harry doesn’t “feel iced out throughout the event.”

“If Harry does attend, I expect that he will feel a sense of loneliness,” Schofield believes. These feelings could further be fueled if he attends the celebration without Meghan, his wife of almost five years.

“I think there is a possibility that Harry could do a quick turnaround for the coronation alone,” Schofield explained. “He did say during the Netflix documentary that he missed aspects of royal life, and I believe traditions are one of them. Based on his military experience, duty is also important to him, and there is a sense that it is his duty to attend as the son of the sovereign.”

If the past is any indication, Harry attended the funeral service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, alone in 2021. However, Meghan was pregnant with thier daughter Lilibet and could not make the trip to the United Kingdom for the event.