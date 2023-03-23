Royal Commentator Reveals ‘Everyone’s Terrified’ to Speak to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Coronation

A royal family commentator reveals King Charles’ coronation invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle added extra stress to the royal event. The couple has yet to confirm their attendance. They are reportedly casting fear over attendees and royal family members, says the commentator. They claim “everyone’s terrified” to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fear their words could be used against them.

A royal commentator claims the royal family may remain silent in the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ coronation | Rosa Woods/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have burned royal bridges

Since exiting the royal family in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have burned royal bridges. Thus far, they have spoken to Oprah Winfrey about their experiences within the House of Windsor. They’ve also given print and television interviews on their displeasure with the royal family.

Prince Harry wrote Spare, discussing his life as King Charles III’s son. Also, the couple spilled even more tea in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Therefore, as far as a royal commentator is concerned, those who attend the coronation of King Charles III could potentially have their words used for later fodder. They made a bold claim regarding the couple’s attendance at the coronation of Harry’s father, Charles.

A royal commentator claims ‘everyone’s terrified’ to talk to Harry and Meghan

Royal commentator Louise Roberts suggested the royal family and their extended circle could keep their distance if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended King Charles’ coronation. She shared her views with Sky News Australia.

Roberts claimed Harry and Meghan are becoming “increasingly more outrageous in their claims.” She continued, “Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?”

However, she stressed, “the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton], won’t tell them anything. Everyone’s terrified. Everything’s for sale. Every indiscretion or aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

She added, “their [Harry and Meghan] value comes from their proximity to the royal family. They are only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.”

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend, will they bring their kids?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet Windsor and Archie Windsor | Netflix

Per The Sunday Times, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will participate in King Charles III’s coronation. But plans show the royal siblings will join their grandfather and Camilla Parker Bowles as they leave Westminister Abbey after the ceremony.

The trio is part of the procession back to Buckingham Palace. However, The Times reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children would ride in a carriage behind King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Mirror reported that among the reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to accept their invitation to King Charles’ coronation is their wish for their two children’s participation in the royal event. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan would like Archie and Lilibet to be included in the coronation.

King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6. He will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. The event is part of a three-day series of celebrations honoring the monarch’s rise to power.