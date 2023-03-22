Royal Commentator Explains How Kate Middleton Sent a Message to Prince Harry With Major ‘Power Play’

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals, there’s seems to be a competition between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family of who has more public influence and power.

Some thought the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling memoir as well as the couple’s Netflix docuseries and interviews in which Harry and his wife made several allegations against the monarchy would damage the family’s reputation beyond repair. But that didn’t render the institution that has been around for centuries powerless and according to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) just proved that.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry attend the ANZAC Day Service together in 2019 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales had a ‘powerhouse meeting’

On March 21, as part of her Shaping Us campaign, the princess launched a business task force for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and held a meeting with representatives from major companies including Lego, IKEA, Co-op, Unilever, as well as finance giants Natwest, Aviva, Deloitte, and the Bank of England.

Royal writer Daniela Esler noted that those firms have a combined value of more than $50 billion and called the meeting a “powerhouse” moment for the princess.

In a column for news.com.au Esler wrote: “Kate is proving to be a stealthy powerhouse dynamo of action … who is busily redefining what a working member of the monarchy can actually achieve.”

By investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses will benefit in the future. pic.twitter.com/mGt6CYcggv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2023

Commentator says the ‘power play’ sends a message to Prince Harry

Elser added that the meeting showed Britian’s most famous family still matters and “sent a clear message to any royals thinking the Firm was on the wane.”

“And if there is one person who should be looking at these images of Kate with this clutch of business bigwigs who preside over global empires of shampoo and Allen keys, it is her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,” Elser said, adding, “What Harry should realize, if he ever takes a break from huffily contemplating his family’s refusal to appreciate his generous pointing out of their many supposed faults, is that this is what he and Meghan have given up.

“In leaving the royal fold, what they lost was the power to have corporate heavyweights and presidents take their calls [and] to have companies worth tens of billions of dollars combined dance to their jig when they snap their fingers.”

Kate Middleton poses with representatives from several companies at inaugural meeting of the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate can ‘change millions of lives’ in her role

Elser also pointed out that Kate is patron of more than 20 charities and military organizations and believes her work in gathering experts to understand children’s development between pregnancy and the age of five is “ambitious and progressive.”

She wrote: “The sort of forward-thinking that has the power to genuinely change millions of lives in the future” as “the idea that supporting families in the ‘crucial’ time before school can dramatically reduce rates of mental illness, addiction and homelessness in the future.”