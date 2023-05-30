If Meghan Markle Attended Coronation, Event May Have Turned Into ‘Great War of the Two Royal Wives’ With Kate Middleton, Says Royal Commentator

Meghan Markle opted out of attending King Charles’ coronation alongside her husband, Prince Harry. However, one royal commentator claims that if the former Suits star had traveled to the UK for the event, she would have faced Kate Middleton, resulting in a situation that could have turned into the “great war of the two royal wives.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle during a Christmas walk after church in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not seen one another in eight months

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton last saw one another during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. The women married to Prince Harry and Prince William, respectively, have a checkered past. After several public rifts in the early days of their relationship, it appears the sisters-in-law never again found common ground.

Fast-forward to 2023, when Kate took center stage alongside her husband, William, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at King Charles’ coronation. Kate stepped into the limelight as the future queen of the United Kingdom. She did not have to face Meghan, who remained home with her and Harry’s two children in California.

However, one royal commentator claims that had Meghan and Kate appeared together at the event, it could have turned into “the great war of the two royal wives.” They believed Meghan would have shown up in an outfit created to deliberately outshine Kate.

Daniela Elser explained, “The greatest tragedy in all of this? That we, the public, were denied the chance to see what incredible couture confection, worth about the same value as a mid-size family car, Meghan would have worn to the coronation.”

She quipped, “Now that, I’d wager, would have been the Dress to End All Dresses. Knowing what now know about Bridesmaid-dress-gate and the tears, it just might have led to the Great War of The Two Royal Wives. Pradas at dawn, anyone?”

Kate Middleton appears to be winning House of Windsor popularity war with Meghan Markle

Daniela Elser believes that Kate Middleton plays a methodical long game as Princess of Wales. She has integrated herself prominently as a patron of some key charitable endeavors. These include rectifying the issues of homelessness and mental health for the next generation.

She wrote, “Someone has really been hiding not only their light but a helluva lot of ambition under her designer bushel. So, Kate: Strength to strength, nailing it, gold stars all around.”

However, Elser believes the same cannot be said for her sister-in-law Meghan. “It’s hard to see by any measure that things are going well inside the Sussex camp these days,” she explained. Elser cited two significant moves by the couple, including their Netflix series and Harry’s book, that appeared to doom their public personas.

Elser wrote, “Just over five years since she and Harry tied the knot, Meghan, despite having the work ethic of Princess Anne on Red Bull, seems to be a Duchess without a portfolio. Of the King’s two daughters-in-law, who would have predicted that 2023 it would be Kate, the former princess of the nude hose, who would be the one hitting her stride and doing exciting, ambitious things? And that it would be Meghan whose career would seem to be floundering?” she concluded.

Meghan Markle stays out of the public eye since a paparazzi car chase, and Kate Middleton keeps a full royal schedule

Meghan Markle’s last public appearance was marred by what she and Prince Harry’s rep called a “near catastrophic” car chase on May 16, 2023. However, the couple’s claims directly contradict the New York City Police Department’s statement of events.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, May 17, that its officers “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, said, “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.”

In contrast, Kate Middleton kept to a busy royal docket dotted with significant appearances. She was seen at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate made a surprise cameo during the opening sequence of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. She also supported workers at the Percy Community Centre in Bath.

Kate also appeared on behalf of the Anna Freud Centre, of which she is a patron. She was also photographed farming bees for World Bee Day.

Elements of this story were first reported by O Magazine.