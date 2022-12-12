Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rely on the Media to Stay Relevant But Then Criticize It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, is causing quite a stir among royal commentators. One royal commentator says a glaring aspect of the docuseries is how the duke and duchess talk negatively about the media, but at the same time, they rely on the media.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry contradict themselves says a commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dominic Lipinski – Pool /Getty Images

During an interview with TMZ, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield gave her opinion on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. She finds it problematic that the duke and duchess harshly criticize the media yet rely heavily on media to distribute their messages and build their brand.

“I do think that Harry and Meghan contradict themselves a lot in one specific instance in this idea of developing an entire documentary around hating the press when you are using the press,” says Schofield during her TMZ interview. “I think that is a weakness of Harry and Meghan. [They’re] constantly comparing themselves to Diana. Diana did not need media. Diana received media and she found a way to use it in her favor.”

Harry and Meghan are ‘more celebrity’ and ‘less royal’ says Kinsey Schofield

RELATED: Prince Harry Made His Decision About Relationship With Meghan Markle from His ‘Heart’ and Not His ‘Head’: ‘I Am My Mother’s Son’

According to Schofield, Harry and Meghan have become more celebrity and less royalty. She believes their current focus is on brand building.

“Harry and Meghan are now celebrities,” says Schofield. “They’re less royal, more celebrity, more entertainers. They need the media. The fact that they are complaining about all of this press intrusion, this lack of privacy, to reality TV cameras, basically. I do think the world is waking up to some of the hypocrisy when it comes to Harry and Meghan.”

Schofield says it has become apparent to most people that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rebranding themselves. She says their goal is to get people to like them.

“Overall, I think that everyone understands that it’s a rebranding,” says Schofield. “It’s a strategy by the Sussexes. They are concerned about their popularity in the states, and they are trying to redirect people’s attention. They want people to like them, obviously. The Diana comparisons are very unrealistic, but obviously you’re going to do that because everyone loves Princess Diana.”

Kinsey Schofield says Meghan’s curtsy re-enactment probably wouldn’t have upset Queen Elizabeth

Although some people were upset with Meghan’s re-enactment of curtsying to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Schofield doesn’t think this would have upset the queen if she were still alive. She points out that the queen had a great sense of humor. The queen might have laughed off Meghan’s “overdramatic” moment.

“I think [Meghan is] attempting to be self-deprecating,” says Schofield. “But we’re three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This is a woman that was celebrated by the entire world. She was this symbol of unity and patriotism. People are really angry about this, and I don’t think that it is a positive reflection of Meghan Markle.”

Schofield says Harry looks embarrassed by Meghan’s actions. “When Meghan re-enacts this curtsy in the documentary, you see Harry’s face visibly change,” she tells TMZ. “He does not look impressed. He’s almost embarrassed.”

Schofield says the late queen had a good sense of humor, so she might have chuckled at Meghan’s re-enactment. However, she believes other parts of the documentary may have upset her. She says the documentary seems to suggest there’s turmoil within the royal family as well as unconscious bias. Schofield doesn’t think the queen would agree with that.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.