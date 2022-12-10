Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently released their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan. So far, reactions have been mixed. One commentator says Meghan won’t be “successful” at drawing sympathy from the American public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary

The first episodes of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary were released. The couple spoke about how they first met, public scrutiny concerning their relationship, and their 2017 engagement. The documentary also included intimate photos of the duke and duchess.

A royal commentator says Meghan Markle won’t be able to get Americans to ‘feel bad for her’

The Hill Columnist Kristin Tate discussed Meghan and Harry’s docuseries. Tate thinks Meghan is trying to elicit sympathy from the American public by releasing this documentary. However, she doesn’t think the duchess will be able to do so.

“I do not think Meghan Markle is going to be successful at getting Americans, especially, to feel bad for her,” says Tate during an interview with Sky News host Chris Kenny. “I mean, this is a woman that was an actress and then married a prince, marries into a royal family, all of this lavish lifestyle, money, she lives this incredible life, and she wants to say, ‘Oh, poor me; I’m victimized.’”

Tate thinks Meghan and Harry’s story is part of a narrative that praises “victimhood.” According to her, it’s a story that some people are drawn to.

“This is just a symptom of the culture that has been created by the left in this country, and also the left in the UK as well, of this perpetual victimhood,” says Tate. “People get addicted to the feeling of victimhood and feel like if they can portray themselves as victims constantly it will make the public love them, but I don’t think it’s going to work with Meghan Markle. People are sick of her. When first came to the US, I think some people wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, wanted to give her a chance, but the PR strategy is just so horrible and at this point Americans just want her to go away.”

Tate believes some people will tune into the documentary so they can keep up with pop culture. However, she doesn’t think it will improve Meghan’s image.

“People might watch the documentary just so they can be up-to-date on the tabloid headlines, but I just don’t think she’s going to make people like her or feel sorry for her with this,” adds Tate. Kenny also gave his opinion on Meghan, calling her the “Princess of Victimhood.” In his opinion, she’s benefitting financially from being a “victim.”

The real reason Meghan and Harry decided to do a documentary

Meghan and Harry say they wanted to do this documentary so they could share their side of the story. They were tired of having people they didn’t know telling their story, so they wanted to step in and explain things from their perspective.

“This is about duty and service, and I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media,” says Harry during the documentary. “This isn’t just about our story. This has always been so much bigger than us. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

