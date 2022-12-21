Royal Commentator Predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Do Another ‘Chapter’ of Their Netflix Docuseries

Netflix’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered in December 2022.

A royal commentator thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will eventually film another “chapter” on their charity work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a different Netflix series premiering on Dec. 31, 2022.

More episodes of Harry & Meghan aren’t exactly out of the question. A commentator predicts there will be another “chapter” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-talked-about Netflix documentary. Except for this time, they believe, it won’t focus on the couple’s romance or leaving royal life but rather their charity work.

According to Russell Myers, royal editor of the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show could very well continue.

The commentator shared his prediction for the future of Harry & Meghan in the Dec. 15 episode of the Pod Save The King podcast.

“I think there will be Harry & Megan: The New Chapter, and it will look at their charity work,” he said (via Express). “That’s what they will do. Netflix must have another deal with them because people will watch that.”

Harry & Meghan became Netflix’s most-viewed documentary after it premiered on Dec. 8 with the first three of six episodes (via CBS News). At the time of writing, the couple nor the stream have said anything publicly about the docuseries going forward.

Commentator says the ‘dust needs to settle a little bit’ before Harry and Meghan return for more episodes of their Netflix docuseries

Don’t mark the calendar just yet. Myers didn’t forecast follow-up episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show to debut soon.

He speculated the streamer will have cameras “follow them around, going around the States and Commonwealth countries, doing some work in Africa, Asia, maybe go to Australia.”

“There are definitely options for them,” he continued. “They’re not locked in this cage of not being able to leave the US. They will be welcomed with open arms; I just think the dust needs to settle a little bit.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another Netflix show premiering on Dec. 31

Barely two weeks after the final installment of their docuseries dropped, another one of Harry and Meghan’s programs is hitting Netflix. On Dec. 31, Live to Lead, a series about influential leaders they executive produced, premieres.

Per Netflix, “extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope, and generosity.” Live to Lead “highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines, and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.”

Harry and Meghan both appeared in the trailer to talk about the show’s inspiration. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said: ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,’” Harry began. “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” Meghan added.

“It’s about people who have made brave choices,” Harry continued with Meghan adding, “to fight for change and to become leaders,” before Harry concluded with, “And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead.”

Live to Lead includes interviews with feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg among others.