Royal Commentator Spills Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Coronation ‘Dilemma’: Duty Versus ‘Controlling the Narrative’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly face a coronation “dilemma,” says a royal commentator. After receiving an official invite from King Charles III, the couple must choose whether to attend the storied event. However, the commentator claims the former senior royals are faced with two choices: duty versus an “obsession with controlling the narrative.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet responded to King Charles III’s coronation invite

Per CNN, Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed he and Meghan Markle had received a coronation invite from King Charles III. However, they have yet to respond.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the spokesperson said. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Harry has previously declined to answer whether his family would return to the United Kingdom for his father’s coronation. The event, where Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, takes place May 6, 2023.

“The door is always open,” he said in a January interview with Britain’s ITV to publicize his book, Spare. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

However, a royal commentator claims that due to Spare‘s publication and interviews where Prince Harry continued to spill royal family secrets, there is more at stake than just a sit-down with senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a choice of duty versus ‘obsession with controlling the narrative’ says a Royal Commentator

Why Harry and Meghan may avoid King Charles III’s coronation https://t.co/eot9c649d2 via @MailOnline will they, won’t they? do we greatly care? The idea of them overshadowing it is a farce but whether to go or not presents them with problems. — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) March 5, 2023

The Daily Mail Online asked royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams his opinion regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s participation in King Charles III’s coronation. Fitzwilliams said the couple is facing a twofold dilemma.

Fitzwilliams explained his take on the couple’s potential situation. “The courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Discussions with other royals will focus on the weather.”

The royal commentator continued, “So the dilemma is theirs. They won’t be missed if they don’t come by much of the British public. However, if they don’t, they risk appearing irrelevant, and polls in America have shown a seismic drop in their support.”

There are also emotional and generational ties to the event for Harry. Whether or not he is at odds with his family, his father is being crowned king of the United Kingdom, an event that is too important to miss.

On the other hand, Charles appears to have bitten back at the couple’s continued discussions about the royal family. He evicted them from their Frogmore Cottage home. Therefore, Meghan and Harry face another personal dilemma if they attend the coronation: a secure place to stay.

A basic need could keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from attending King Charles III’s coronation

Frogmore Cottage | Steve Parsons/Getty Images

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their jobs as senior royals in 2020, they also left behind the official security detail that follows the family. This lack of security is a problem for the couple if they don’t have a secure space to stay when visiting the U.K.

The couple’s former Frogmore Cottage home is on the grounds of the Windsor estate, watched over by police. Yahoo! Royal Executive Editor Omid Scobie explained why not having a properly secured space could stop the couple from attending the coronation.

Scobie revealed that before being evicted, Harry and Meghan’s British home offered protection to the couple and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. He says the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit covers theirs and the residence of other senior royals.

“I think the King [Charles III] is just fed up with the entire situation,” said a royal source to Scobie. A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to comment, reported Yahoo!

Currently, Harry and Meghan reside in the United States. They live in the state of California, in the town of Montecito.