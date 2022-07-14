Royal Commentator Reveals What Oprah Winfrey Told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Before Their Bombshell TV Interview

A year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a primetime special about what life was like for them as members of Britain’s most famous family.

During that interview, the couple did not paint the royals in a good light. Meghan claimed her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry, Harry said that Prince Charles cut him off financially, and the pair alleged that one family member had questions about their son Archie’s skin color before he was born. Now, a royal expert says that Oprah gave the duke and duchess advice about life prior to their interview.

Oprah Winfrey sitting across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she interviews them for CBS special | Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to do the interview to share ‘incredibly relatable’ story

After the Sussexes’ bombshell interview some wondered why they chose to go public with their grievances about the royal family.

Hello! noted that during the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which Harry worked on with Oprah, the duke explained: “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.

“The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable around the world, despite our unique privileged position.”

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.



It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 5, 2021

Expert says this is what Oprah told the Sussexes about ‘life’

In a column for the New Zealand Herald, royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote about Harry’s attack on the institution since moving across the pond.

“For all that Harry and Meghan are forging a new life in California, he still seems unable to let go of the hurts and trials of the past,” Elser opined. “Despite having two adorable kidlets, hundreds of millions of dollars set to come in, according to the deals the Sussexes’ inked in 2020, a whopping mansion (the first property he has ever independently owned) and all the bike-riding spare time a man could want, he still seems intent on litigating (literally and figuratively) the slings and arrows of his former life.”

Elser said Harry should: “Choose happiness. Choose joy. Choose to look forward and not eternally back.” She then added what Oprah told the prince and his wife about life writing: “As the Sussexes’ neighbor and friend Oprah Winfrey has said ‘You are responsible for your life … Life is really about moving on.’”

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for primetime special | Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

The duke and duchess recently visited Oprah’s home

In late June, Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen visiting Oprah’s Montecito home.

Because their meeting at the media mogul’s “Promised Land” estate took place just weeks after Harry and Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, some royal watchers believe that another primetime interview could be in the works.

However, that’s pure speculation as there have not been any confirmed reports that a part II Oprah interview is happening. Moreover, it’s not known whether the pair’s one-hour visit with Lady O was even about business.

