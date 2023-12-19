A royal commentator is breaking down exactly why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity work can't be compared to the late Princess Diana's.

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced that they were stepping down from their roles within the royal family to “forge their own paths” and become “financially independent” the possibilities for the pair seemed endless. But four years in, the couple have had some embarrassing setbacks with no new deals in sight.

The pair is also being criticized for their work with the Archewell Foundation amid reports that their charity received just two donations last year. According to one royal expert, the Sussexes seem to be more interested in themselves than promoting important causes which has left people less interested in donating. Here’s more on that and why Meghan and Harry can continue to “play saints” but shouldn’t be compared to the late Princess Diana.

(L): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images, (R): Princess Diana arrives to a gala in Chicago | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan have had a terrible year, lost millions in donations

Royal commentator and host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield spoke about the reports that Archewell lost $11 million in donations and pledges.

She told GB News: “Harry and Meghan only work one day a week. Can you imagine, what a nice life? We don’t know where their money goes when Harry and Meghan typically work with Archewell.”

Schofield added: “I’ll give Invictus the credit it deserves, Invictus is great. However, that was an organization started under the royal family’s tree with teamwork from the Palace itself. That was not just a Harry solo initiative, but when it comes to Archewell, they tend to just attach themselves to other charities that you know going and kicking butt and just say ‘Hey we’re Harry and Meghan, can you can you stamp us on to something that already exists?’

“And then at the end of the year, they throw it on some report and take credit from it. Like I believe last time it was vaccine initiatives and getting vaccines to places all over the world. That was another charity that really put all the effort into it, Archwell just tagged along. Archewell just said ‘Oh, and by the way, we’ll help promote this.'”

Expert says Sussexes keep ‘playing saints’ but can’t be compared to Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak on stage at Global Citizen Live New York event | Gotham/WireImage

Schofield also said that the Sussexes have continued to use their charity to portray themselves as “saints” but they’re too “vindictive” to be compared to Harry’s later mother.

During her appearance on GB News she explained: “When you think of Harry and Meghan, you visualize them sitting next to Oprah Winfrey. The constant complaining, the glossy Netflix billboards. Their brands are totally not comparable, despite them constantly telling us they are Princess Diana 2.0. I think they seem to be very vindictive in the work that they’ve done since they’ve left the royal family and people aren’t stupid. When you think about the Harry and Meghan brand, you don’t think about charity work.”

She pointed out that is in contrast to Princess Diana because “when we think about Diana, we see the visuals of her touching the AIDS patients. We see her holding babies that were just pure bones. We see her caressing cancer patients.”

Archewell has issued a response to the report that read: “It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve. In 2022, (the foundation) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023. The Archewell Foundation is grateful for such a successful year and looks forward to continued growth in 2024.”