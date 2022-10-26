Royal Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Trust Very Few People’ and ‘Their World Is Lonely’

A rumor about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanting to expand their family with a third child has been circulating online after an anonymous source claimed adding “one more to the mix” would be “wonderful” for the couple.

However, a royal commentator doesn’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have another child but if they were trying it would be because their “circle is small” and their “world is lonely.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving on the long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Commentator hosts a podcast named after Prince Harry’s mother

Kinsey Schofield is a former reality TV star who today is an author and entertainment journalist reporting on all things royals. She was previously a contestant on E!’s event planning competition series Party Monsters Cabo. Schofield was the show’s runner-up and later began covering pop culture and other news for TV stations in California and Arizona, and appeared on several programs including Access Hollywood, BBC World News, Piers Morgan Uncensored, FOX & Friends, and Your World with Neil Cavuto.

The Los Angeles-based commentator also hosts a podcast named after Prince Harry’s mother called To Di For Daily with a goal “to live every day with our hearts on display like Princess Di.”

What she thinks about the Sussexes wanting baby No. 3

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listen to speakers at the General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Schofield gave her take on the rumor about Meghan and Harry wanting baby No. 3. She said she doesn’t see it but opined that if the couple did have baby fever it’s likely because their “circle is small” and “their world is lonely.”

“If Harry and Meghan truly are considering a third child, I imagine that it’s because their circle is small and their world is lonely,” Schofield told the Daily Star. “Neither one of them has relationships with their families and both have ceased from communicating with longtime friends.

“They trust few and rely a lot on each other. Meghan has had multiple difficult pregnancies and I really don’t think she would even attempt to put her body through that again.”

Having another child would also go against Prince Harry’s promise

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan will only have two children to help save the planet https://t.co/Crt5R1oloB — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 30, 2019

Schofield also added that if the duke and duchess, who are already parents to a son Archie and daughter Lilibet, were to have another little one that would totally go against what Harry told Dr. Jane Goodall. The duke previously said he and his wife would only have two kids to be kind to the environment.

“Although I’m almost used to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contradicting themselves, a third child goes completely against what Prince Harry said in a 2019 conversation with chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall for British Vogue,” Schofield noted.

The commentator continued: “He told the activist that he would have two children at the most and blamed his decision on climate change. He specifically said that the birth of Archie heightened his awareness of the environment. I don’t think that the addition of another child would heal any existing animosity [between the Sussexes and their royal in-laws] but shutting up might.”

