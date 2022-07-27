Royal Commentator Thinks Prince Harry Is Putting Together ‘His Own Truth’ in Memoir to Counter Claims Against Meghan

If you’ve been keeping up with the endless headlines about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately then you’re aware that a scathing biographer was released by veteran investigative journalist Tom Bower. And if you’re in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s circle, this isn’t anything you want the public to read about them.

Now, one royal expert believes that Harry may make additions to his upcoming memoir to try and change the minds of those who formed a negative opinion of his wife after reading Bower’s book.

Claims made about Meghan in Bower’s book

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors is a blistering biography about the duchess that details her life and relationship with her now-husband as well as her relationship with other members of the royal family.

Some of the claims made in Bower’s book are explosive and put Meghan in a terrible light. One is that she “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter” during a bridesmaid dress fitting and wouldn’t agree to let Charlotte wear tights, causing a disagreement in which Kate Middleton ended up in tears.

Another is that Harry’s friends weren’t impressed with Meghan or how she acted when the prince brought her to a friend’s wedding because saying: “not only did she quibble about the food, but behaved ‘princessy.’” According to Bower, Harry’s pals later said they thought he was “nuts” for dating her after she challenged them for making inappropriate jokes that didn’t align with her beliefs.

The biography also claims that Queen Elizabeth II told her aides “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,” when she learned the duchess wouldn’t be flying to the U.K. with Harry for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Royal expert believes Harry will add different versions to his book to defend Meghan

This type of publicity is the last thing Meghan and Harry want especially now that Netflix is reportedly pushing them to put out content for subscribers to stream and with the upcoming release of Harry’s memoir. Therefore, one royal expert thinks Harry could update his own book after reading Bower’s to help his bride in the court of public opinion.

Commentator Roya Nikkhah spoke about what the duke might do during an appearance on The Royal Beat. “I personally question whether or not the things that Harry feels he wants to say, he will feel he wants to say during the queen’s lifetime. But the longer he delays it, the more he gets an opportunity to soak up the other things that are being written about and put his own version of events, his own truth,” Nikkhah said per Express.

She added: “So, if it’s not already at the printers under top secret, he may well have read the Bower book and be able to come back and rebut certain stuff.”

What Prince Harry said his memoir is about

When it was announced that Harry was writing a memoir, the publisher described it as the duke’s “intimate and heartfelt” story.

In a separate statement, Harry said that he was not writing his book “as the prince I was born but as the man I have become” and that it would be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

During an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast author Omid Scobie commented that the memoir wouldn’t be a “burn book attacking the institution” saying it’s “more just about his story. Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.”

It remains to be seen if the prince’s memoir will still focus solely on his life without bashing the royals. Or if he will in fact take on some claims in Bower’s book even if it means throwing a few of his family members under the bus.

