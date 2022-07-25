Royal Commentator Squashes Hopes of a Prince Harry Meet-up During Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Visit: ‘It’s Not Going to Happen’

TL; DR:

The location of Prince William’s 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony is Boston, Massachusetts.

A royal commentator says Prince William and Prince Harry visiting with each other is “not going to happen.”

The commentator cited Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Previously, another commentator said Prince William and Kate Middleton wouldn’t stay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ceremony in California.

A royal commentator says Prince William’s Earthshot Prize heading to the U.S. probably won’t mean any quality time with Prince Harry. The reason? The Duke of Cambridge will be far from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home. Not to mention what happened, or more accurately what didn’t happen, when the brothers were both in London for Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is going to Boston

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!



Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

William’s Earthshot Prize is headed to Boston, Massachusetts. After announcing the second Earthshot Prize awards would be held in the U.S., William finally revealed the host city on Twitter.

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William said in a July 20 video posted to his and Kate Middleton’s official Twitter account.

Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox helped William finish the announcement. “And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” he said from the outfield at Fenway Park.

“The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022,” read the post’s caption.

Commentator says the visit probably won’t include time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

William and Kate are traveling to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards but seeing Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be on their itinerary, according to royal commentator Richard Eden. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths, the Daily Mail Diary Editor dismissed the idea William’s Earthshot Prize visit to the U.S. would mean time with Harry.

The idea that when he’s in the same vast country, that they might pop over for tea, really is for the birds,” Eden said on Palace Confidential, per Express. “It’s not going to happen.”

Eden continued, saying the brothers had been in the same room during Platinum Jubilee weekend. Memorably, Harry and Meghan sat in the second row on the opposite side of the church from senior royals. And, as Eden pointed out, even when they were in the same city, they didn’t “meet up.”

“William and Harry were in the same cathedral, St Paul’s in London, and they were kept apart for the whole time,” Eden said. “They didn’t meet up once while Harry and Meghan were in London.”

“They have gone for the opposite coast. That is quite telling, isn’t it? Griffiths replied, suggesting it was a “deliberate” choice.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize visit probably would’ve never involved staying with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prior to William’s Earthshot Prize announcement, there’d been speculation about what would happen if they were held in California. More specifically, would William and Kate stay with Harry and Meghan in Montecito?

According to royal commentator Neil Sean the former “fab four” staying under one roof would’ve been unlikely. Not because of the “royal rift” but rather security.

“According to very good sources, it’s not really anything to do with the royal rift—if you want to believe that particular side of the story,” Sean said in a YouTube video. “It’s really more to do with the fact that they could not stay there only because of security.”

“You cannot have Prince William and Catherine stay in an area … that’s not really secure by royal standards,” he explained. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be traveling with their own security detail, while Harry and Meghan have what Sean described as a “mixed bag of security.”

RELATED: Royal Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Defied Orders,’ Will Be ‘Summoned’ by Queen Elizabeth to Talk Helicopter Use