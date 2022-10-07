Royal Commentator Tells Prince Harry to ‘Grow Up’ and ‘Stop Whining’ After ‘Biting Tongue’

When Queen Elizabeth II died, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happened to be in England. And, in the days following her death, they made a couple of appearances including one with Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) before the monarch’s state funeral on Sept. 19. However, all is not well between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family as the pair flew back to California hours after the queen’s service.

Since then there has been no shortage of opinions regarding Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and if he should even go through with publishing it following his grandmother’s death. Here’s what one commentator, who has previously “bit her tongue,” is now saying about that and why she is telling the Duke of Sussex to “grow up” and “stop whining.”

Prince Harry at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Karwai Tang/WireImage

TV host goes on rant over Prince Harry’s book telling him to ‘grow up’

GB News host Nana Akua is one of those people who have a strong opinion about Harry releasing his book following the queen’s death. She made her feelings known after several reports claimed that the prince is going to continue with publishing his book as he already received an advance worth between $20 million and $70 million and has no plans to give that up.

“The late Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most unifying forces in my lifetime, I believe the world has ever seen,” Akua told viewers. “That she not only did a great job in securing the lineage as well as the legacy of the royal family, but she also set an impeccable example of dignity and unity. Now, I was hoping that her example was something that we could all learn from. I for one will be taking a leaf out of her book, and I was hoping that perhaps Prince Harry would remove all of the leaves from his and simply bin his book altogether.”

She continued: “The queen was loved and respected globally. And after Tom Bower’s book, Revenge, which didn’t paint the couple in a glowing light, yet another book has emerged. Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low expresses the deterioration of the relationship of those around the Sussexes. In particular, their staff or “Sussex Survivors,” which is what the staff apparently called themselves after their experiences with the couple. They can’t all be lying.”

Prince Harry seated during Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle | Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Akua concluded her rant by saying: “Now, I’ve been biting my tongue because I was hoping that this pair would see sense. But try this hat on for size — grow up, stop whining and appreciate the amazing benefits and opportunities that are all around you.”

What Prince Harry said his memoir will be about

When it was announced that Harry was releasing a memoir, the publisher Penguin Random House described the book as “intimate and heartfelt” and said that the duke would share the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Harry also released a statement that read: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry standing outside St. George’s Chapel for Prince Philip’s funeral | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Not excepted to be a ‘burn book’

While there is chatter that the prince has been trying desperately to edit some passages in the book since the queen’s death, his biographer claimed Harry’s memoir isn’t a royal-bashing book.

During an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, Omid Scobie said it is not a “burn book attacking the institution” and is “more just about [Harry’s] story. Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.”

