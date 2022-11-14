Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move

Meghan Markle includes a secret sign in her handwritten notes that biographer Angela Levin believes is a show-off move. Meghan uses stationary with her royal cypher, something that hints she’s still all about her royal title.

Meghan Markle used stationary with a crown symbol

Author Allison Yarrow shared a photo on Instagram of the handwritten letter she received from Meghan thanking her for her contribution to an Archetypes podcast episode. The stationary included a small symbol of Meghan’s connection to the royal family.

The note has a crown situated above Meghan’s monogram, a move that royal biographer Angela Levin says “is just to show off.”

Levin explained to The Sun, “She doesn’t want to be out, she doesn’t want to be in. She wants to do exactly what she wants. And there she is using the crown when she’s moved away.”

The biographer continued, “She won’t confirm with what she and Harry agreed when she left in 2020. She changes — she’s not supposed to use it anymore. OK. What’s the palace going to do about that? Absolutely nothing.”

Biographer says Meghan uses the symbol for ‘prestige’

Levin slammed Megha for “pushing it as far as she can in every way she can.”

The biographer noted, “Otherwise, if she was grateful to the royals for making her one of the most famous women in the world, for making her incredibly rich, for giving her a husband who adores her — and she can’t show the smallest bit of gratitude.”

She added, “She likes it there because it gives her prestige that’s why she’s hanging onto her titles. I think she would ditch it if she doesn’t like the royal family so much. But it gives her more work and more attention.”

Levin continued to criticize the duchess, pointing out Meghan’s use of the cypher to “show off.”

She explained, “People think more highly of her if she’s got the title — and of course if she’s got the crown there… ‘wow that is absolutely amazing.’ I think it’s related to being around celebrities, wealthy people, lots of work more money. She’s always interested in global. Everything she talks about is global.”

Levin continued, “And if she’s working around the world with a picture of a crown, it’s a fantastic little helper politically because everyone will think: Oh my goodness she’s amazing — that’s what she thinks people will think.”

She added, “It’s just to show off really.”

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to destroy’ the royal family

During an Oct. 30 interview with Sky News Australia, Levin discussed Prince Harry’s memoir, calling it another “attack” on the royal family.

“I think it’s really malicious,” she said. “I’ve had a feeling for quite a long time now that he and Meghan want to destroy the royal family and this is one attack after another attack.”

Levin continued, “And the thing is that now, when they say something, it’s sort of Meghan’s truth and Harry’s truth, because a lot of it are untruths. Accusing his father of stopping giving him the money when he left the royal family and leaving him absolutely without any money and he had £30 million in the bank from his mother’s will. But also, when all the figures came out… [Charles] had been paying them millions for months.”