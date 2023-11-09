Can you guess what a royal commentator thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' theme song should be? Here's a hint: it's by Good Charlotte.

Celebrities taking private jets to and from different events is nothing new. But when high-profile people like Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle do, it makes news since they claim to be eco-activists. The duke is even the founder of a sustainable travel initiative called Travalyst. Therefore, the Sussexes have been blasted as “hypocrites” after reports surfaced that they hitched a ride on a private jet with a few other celebs who attended Katy Perry’s concert to close out her residency in Las Vegas on Nov. 4. Other stars on the airliner included Zoe Saldana, and Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.

Now, a royal expert is finding irony in Meghan and Harry flying with Madden because a certain Good Charlotte tune could be their “theme song.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen following a boat trip during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf – ‘One Year To Go’ events | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Commentator says this Good Charlotte hit should be Harry and Meghan’s theme song

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who hosts the podcast To Di For Daily, talked about the duke and duchess attending the concert and hopping on a private plane with “A-listers” during an appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi.

Schofield discussed how Meghan even being at the concert was interesting since she and Perry are reportedly at war over comments the “Firework” singer made about the duchess’s wedding dress. Many royal fans will also recall that Perry sang at King Charles’ coronation concert, which Meghan declined to attend.

“There isn’t a bridge that Meghan Markle hasn’t poured gasoline on,” Schofield claimed. “From what I understand here in the States it’s Orlando Bloom that is trying to initiate this friendship [between Meghan and Perry] because he feels guilty about his portrayal as Prince Harry in an HBO Max — very short-lived comedy — called The Prince.”

The podcast host then told Panahi: “And I think you’re being very generous calling one of the members of Good Charlotte an A-lister … The irony that one of their most famous songs goes ‘lifestyles of the rich and the famous, always complaining’ … Is that not Harry and Meghan’s theme song!”

What ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ is about

“Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” is about celebrities not being appreciative of how fortunate they are and instead “always complaining” about their lives. The first few lines of the song couldn’t be truer for anyone who believes the Sussexes have done a lot of complaining since leaving the royal family and like to play the victim card. The lyrics are: “Always see it on TV/Or read it in a magazine/Celebrities who want sympathy/All they do is piss and moan …/Talking about how hard life can be.”

Following those lines comes the chorus which is: “Lifestyles of the rich and the famous/They’re always complaining, always complaining.”

The song was written by Joel Madden and Benji Madden and was the lead single off the band’s 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless. And as Schofield mentioned, it was one of the group’s biggest hits.