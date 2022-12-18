Royal Expert Believes Americans ‘Will Begin Turning Against’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Slams ‘Deeply Unpleasant Vanity’

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will make them less interesting to Americans. According to the expert, the couple’s American fans “will begin turning against” the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Simon Dawson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Expert calls Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘wonderful representatives’

Royal expert Nile Gardiner compared Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and called the Prince and Princess of Wales “wonderful representatives” of the royal family.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales had a hugely successful visit to the US. They are wonderful representatives for the royal family and British people,” Gardiner told Express.

“There is a massive difference in the grace from William and Kate compared to the deeply unpleasant vanity of Meghan and Harry,” he added.

Gardiner explained, “They are poles apart in terms of how they conduct themselves on the world stage. The future is in very safe hands with William and Kate.”

Royal expert says Americans ‘will begin turning against Meghan and Harry’

Following the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Gardiner weighed in with his analysis. According to the expert, the Sussexes’ “vicious attacks” against the royal family won’t win over fans.

“The American people clearly love William and Kate,” he said. “But the American people will begin turning against Meghan and Harry.”

Gardiner continued, “They will be popular with the liberal left-wing elite but increasingly unpopular with the American people. They will become isolated in the US and will be as unpopular here as they are in the UK.”

He added, “Americans don’t like vicious attacks on the royal family. The monarchy remains extremely popular in the US.”

Expert believes Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles

Gardiner also shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan continuing to use their royal titles. According to the royal expert, he believes they should be stripped of their Duke and Duchess titles.

He explained, “The time has come for Meghan and Harry to absolutely be stripped of their royal titles. They should not have any royal status and are using their titles to advance their own personal needs.”

Gardiner noted, “They do not represent the British people or monarchy. They are doing their best to trash the reputation of the British monarchy and their titles should be removed as soon as possible.”

He added, “They have now totally destroyed any positive ties with the British people and royal family.”

Expert calls Harry and Meghan ‘the two most ungrateful people’

Gardiner didn’t pull any punches about Harry and Meghan, telling Express, “In many respects, Meghan and Harry are the two most ungrateful people on earth. They have no sense of gratitude towards the royal family whatsoever or the British people.”

He continued, “The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the royal family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well.”

Gardiner added, “Meghan has no sense of public service towards the British people.”

According to Gardiner, the Sussexes’ docuseries is a “betrayal” to the royals. “This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the royal family and will be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.”