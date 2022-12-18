Royal Expert Brands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘the Two Most Ungrateful People on Earth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming off as “ungrateful” in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, one royal expert says. The series, according to the expert, is likely to be perceived as an “all-out assault against the British monarchy.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Expert calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ungrateful’ after they criticized royal family in their Netflix docuseries

Royal expert Nile Gardiner shared his thoughts about the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan after the first part aired as well as analyzed the trailer that gave a peek at the second part of the documentary.

Gardiner told Express, “In many respects, Meghan and Harry are the two most ungrateful people on earth. They have no sense of gratitude toward the royal family whatsoever or the British people.”

The expert continued, “The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the royal family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well.”

He added, “Meghan has no sense of public service towards the British people.”

Gardiner went on to call the bombshells dropped in the docuseries a “betrayal.”

“In Buckingham Palace, there will be a great deal of unhappiness and sadness in regards to Meghan and Harry,” he explained. “This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the royal family and will be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.”

Expert praises Prince William and Kate Middleton, slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Gardiner praised Prince William and Kate Middleton and compared Prince Harry and Meghan to the couple. He told Express, “The Prince and Princess of Wales had a hugely successful visit to the US. They are wonderful representatives for the royal family and British people.”

According to the royal expert, “There is a massive difference in the grace from William and Kate compared to the deeply unpleasant vanity of Meghan and Harry.”

He noted, “They are poles apart in terms of how they conduct themselves on the world stage. The future is in very safe hands with William and Kate.”

Expert believes Harry and Meghan’s US audience will turn on them after viewing the Netflix documentary

According to Gardiner, the Sussexes might be losing some popularity points with US citizens after their many docuseries claims seemed to attack the royal family.

Gardiner said he believes Americans will turn on Harry and Meghan after viewing the documentary, telling Express, “The American people clearly love William and Kate. But the American people will begin turning against Meghan and Harry.”

He continued, “They will be popular with the liberal left-wing elite but increasingly unpopular with the American people. They will become isolated in the US and will be as unpopular here as they are in the UK.”

Gardiner cited the Sussexes’ “vicious attacks,” that were seen in the docuseries. “Americans don’t like vicious attacks on the royal family,” he said. “The monarchy remains extremely popular in the US.”