Royal Expert Calls Meghan Markle a ‘B****’ and ‘Difficult’: ‘People Say She’s a B**** Because She’s a B****’

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast continues to ruffle some feathers. Each topic has resulted in a flurry of opinions and biting comments from royal experts and commentators. During a recent episode, Meghan discusses the word “difficult” and how, in her opinion, it can be a “code word” for b****. One royal expert had some strong opinions about Meghan’s latest podcast.

During an interview with GB News, author and royal expert Lady Colin Campbell shared her feelings about the Archetypes episode dissecting the words “difficult” and “b****.” In Campbell’s opinion, Meghan is the very thing she claims not to be.

“Some people might say I’m awkward or difficult to deal with,” says Campbell. “Very few people say I’m a b****. Meghan, people say she’s a b**** because she’s a b****. They also say she’s difficult because she’s difficult. She’s pushy, she’s tasteless. She seems to have created these podcasts as a platform to deny every failing that she has that the world knows about.”

Meghan Markle seemed to quickly change her opinion of the royal family, according to Lady Colin Campbell

Campbell doesn’t believe Meghan has much to contribute through her podcast. She agrees with GB News host Dan Wootton that her fans are beginning to get tired of her.

“Of course, they are,” says Campbell. “The woman has nothing to contribute except, ‘Please look at me, please pay attention to me, I’m a victim.’ What is she a victim of? She’s one of the most privileged people on earth.”

Campbell says Meghan initially seemed happy to be part of the royal family. She mentions how the Duchess of Sussex once said she felt welcome.

“She was welcomed by the British royal family,” says Campbell. “According to Harry, she had the family she never had. They welcomed her with open arms, according to her. Listen to what she said initially. And now she’s on a b**** fest about how unhappy she is and how disadvantaged she was and what a victim she was.”

Lady Colin Campbell’s advice to Meghan Markle

Campbell says Meghan’s Archetypes podcast is “self-serving.” She also believes the duchess behaved inappropriately by doing tell-all interviews while Prince Philip was on his deathbed and Queen Elizabeth II was ill. Campbell says Meghan should make a change.

“If the woman wants to deny her failings, [she should] change her demeanor,” says Campbell. “And between now and then, stop boring us with all sorts of self-serving rubbish. She is both difficult and a b**** who could be not a b****. The way she behaved to Prince Philip and the queen when they were dying.”

Campbell advises Meghan to stop complaining about her life. She believes people would like her more if she made some adjustments. Campbell says Meghan might have thought people didn’t like her, but that isn’t the case. According to Campbell, the public did initially like Meghan, but they began to dislike her after some of the statements she made.

“She needs to come up with a new act,” says Campbell. “Preferably one where we can actually say, ‘Oh, we like something about her.’ At the moment, she’s dishing up dirt that means we can’t like her. And she thought that we didn’t like her, because we did.”

