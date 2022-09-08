Royal Expert Calls Out Meghan Markle Claiming the Duchess is ‘Turning Into Her Father’

Since stepping down as senior royals and moving across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t exactly kept a low profile. In fact, they have done multiple interviews with the press. But once upon a time, the duke and duchess were upset when Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was talking to the media so much. Now, a royal commentator is slamming the former Suits star claiming she is turning into her dad.

Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 launch event | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan’s father was mentioned in her interviews with Oprah and The Cut

The Duchess of Sussex talked about her father during her primetime special with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The former talk show host asked what Meghan’s reaction was when she learned her father staged paparazzi photos.

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help’ and he wasn’t able to do that,” Harry’s wife told Oprah. “And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”

Thomas came up again during Meghan’s interview with The Cut in August 2022 when she relayed to the publication: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan Markle pointing after boat trip in Germany for Invictus Games countdown | Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a chat with BBC Breakfast hosts Roger Johnson and Rachel Burde, royal correspondent Jennie Bond opined that with Meghan speaking to the press so much now it’s like she’s becoming her dad.

“I am sorry to say because I was a great advocate of Meghan when she joined the royal family but I’m sorry to say she seems to be turning into her father,” Bond said (per Express), adding, “She castigated Thomas Markle, her father, for constantly talking to the press and now she can’t seem to stop and now she is going on about how dreadful it was in the royal family.”

Bond continued: “She cannot stop going on and on and on about it, they have a wonderful life in California, they have 16 bathrooms, who needs 16 bathrooms? They surely have all they ever wanted and yet they keep on whining and I think a lot of people in Britain feel maybe she should shut up.”

Thomas can’t understand why the Sussexes are always doing what they asked him not to do

Meghan’s father also can’t help but notice how much his daughter and son-in-law talk to the press about personal family matters after they repeatedly asked him not to do that exact thing.

“It amazes me that a man [who] tells me: ‘Don’t talk to anyone,’ rides on the top of a bus down Hollywood Boulevard doing an interview,” Thomas said during an episode of Remarkable Friendship, a YouTube channel he launched before suffering a stroke in May.

He added: “It amazes me they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sat there for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone. And I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals.”

