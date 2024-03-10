Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, and things became tense among royal family members. Now, one expert is comparing the Duchess of Sussex to famed Beatle John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their working royal roles back in 2020. The two met in 2016, and they dated for about a year and a half before Harry popped the question. The couple planned a wedding in six months, and they’re now approaching six years of marriage.

However, things between Harry and the rest of the royal family went downhill after Harry and Meghan wed, leading one royal expert to refer to her as “Yoko Ono” — but also note that she could be the one person who brings Harry and Prince William back together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert calls Meghan Markle the ‘royal Yoko Ono’

For those who don’t know, Yoko Ono was the wife of legendary Beatles member John Lennon. There was speculation toward the end of the Beatles’ run that Ono was the reason the Beatles broke up, though Beatles experts have denied this. But it’s hard to deny that dynamics shifted once Lennon and Ono wed.

In Harry and Meghan’s case, a royal expert seems to think that Meghan is the “Yoko Ono” of the royal family, essentially suggesting that she disrupted the peace when she joined the royal family.

“I think deep down a large part of the British public is rooting for Prince Harry and Prince William to rediscover the closeness they once had,” PR expert Luana Ribeira told Express. “Whether there is any truth in it or not, people are quick to blame Meghan for their [Harry and William’s] fractured relationship — making her into a sort of royal Yoko Ono figure.” Ribeira did not say whether she believed the idea that Meghan had anything to do with Harry and William’s feud.

However, Ribeira also noted that Meghan could — and maybe should — be the one to bring the two brothers back together. “For Meghan, it would be a good move for her to take a leading role in helping bring these brothers back together so they can support their father together.”

It should be noted that there is no evidence that Meghan played a role in Harry’s deteriorating relationship with his brother. It’s possible that Harry was struggling with feelings of tension for many years and felt he’d finally had someone in his corner after meeting Meghan, which allowed him to break away and form a new life for himself. Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020, where they’ve lived ever since.

Meghan Markle has not visited the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan spent some time in the UK in 2022 for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and later her funeral. However, the Duchess of Sussex has not returned to the UK since. Meghan has been laying low in terms of her relationship with the royal family, which might be so Harry and his family can move their relationship forward in any way they see fit.

Harry and Meghan could eventually travel to the UK more often, especially considering both King Charles and Kate Middleton are working through medical issues. It’s unclear how much (if any) time Meghan might spend across the pond, but she could potentially be a source for bringing the estranged brothers back together.