Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Latest Move ‘Pitiful’: It Was About ‘Me, Me, Me’

The timing of the release of new photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has come under fire, with one royal expert calling it “pitiful.” With Harry and Meghan’s photos coming out on the heels of a new portrait of King Charles, it appears the Sussexes are trying to pull the focus to them.

New photo of King Charles showed he and Camilla Parker Bowles will ‘be a really good team,’ expert says

On the Oct. 6 episode of Palace Confidential, Daily Mail editors Andrew Pierce, Rebecca English, and Richard Eden discussed a new photo of King Charles, queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

English noted, “It’s a very meaningful picture. It shows you this is the future of the monarchy.”

She added, “And I like the fact that it kind of marries the experience and the wisdom of the king and the queen consort with the kind of youth and enthusiasm of the Prince and Princess of Wales. To me, they look a good team.”

Pierce pointed out, “Look how close the queen consort is to the king, really close — they are going to be a really good team.”

Expert calls timing of release of new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos ‘pitiful’

The panelists also discussed how new Harry and Meghan photos came out shortly after the King Charles photo.

English wondered why the couple chose this moment to reveal the photos, which were taken in September. “What was very curious about this — Harry and Meghan, two lovely pictures taken of them by one of their great friends when they attended the One Young World summit just before the queen died,” she began.

“But therein begs the question — why suddenly release them now?” she continued. “They were taken a month ago. It’s puzzling and I don’t know the answer to that.”

Pierce said he knew the answer, claiming Harry and Meghan have a view of, “’Me, me, me, me, me… don’t forget us. We really matter, we’re really important,’” he said.

The expert added, “You don’t matter very much anymore actually … you’ve walked away and I actually thought the timing was pitiful.”

Meghan Markle is the ‘star’ in the photos

Eden looked at how Meghan was featured so prominently in the photos. “I think it’s a very striking picture, isn’t it? It shows them relaxed but look who’s at the center of attention? It’s her,” he pointed out.

“You might remember that cover they did for Time magazine where, again, Harry was sort of on the fringes,” he continued. “There was no doubt who the star was. Which has really turned things on its head because it should be the king’s son who’s the star but, in fact, it’s Meghan.”

Eden added, “And she is making that clear, I think.”

English wasn’t in complete agreement, however. “I disagree with the king’s son should be the star. I actually think it should be more equal,” she said.

The royal expert added, “I think Harry looks like a bit part player. It is reminiscent of that Time picture. There were a lot of memes that he looked like the hairdresser standing behind her.”

