Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Docuseries ‘Utterly Self-Indulgent’

A royal expert is slamming the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries, calling it “utterly self-indulgent.” The expert takes aim at how the couple appears to whine about their situation while living in a California mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Expert calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix series ‘utterly self-indulgent’

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond weighed in about the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, telling Sunday People that the Sussexes’ “six hours of whining” is out of touch, given the current financial climate.

“They live in a Californian mansion with two gorgeous children and a fantastic lifestyle while the rest of us are worrying about whether we can turn a radiator on,” Bond said. “Why can’t they just go away and enjoy themselves?”

She continued, “It is utterly self-indulgent and terribly timed when people are choosing between heating or eating in the middle of winter. And they are releasing six hours of whining.”

Bond added, “They put themselves forward publicly as advocates of healing when all they are doing is hurting people. There is nothing healing about this. And judging by the trailers, it will only get worse.”

Kate Middleton was better prepared for royal life than Meghan Markle, expert says

The expert also shared her thoughts about how Kate Middleton was better prepared for royal life than Meghan.

“All that I can see is that Prince William was right all along when he said Meghan was woefully unprepared to enter the royal family,” she explained. “William gave Catherine 10 years to peer inside the goldfish bowl of the royal family to acclimatize and know what life would be like inside.”

Bond added, “So when she did enter the family, she slotted right in. Now she is a hugely admired role model and future queen.”

According to the royal expert, Harry wasn’t keen to listen to William’s advice about Meghan and “take things slowly.”

Bond explained, “He was head over heels in love and wanted to get on with it. It is clear now from Meghan’s astonishing level of unpreparedness revealed in this series that William was entirely correct.”

Royal biographer says Harry and Meghan were ‘disgraceful’ in Netflix documentary

Bond wasn’t the only critic of the Harry & Meghan docuseries who called out whining, with commentator Nile Gardiner calling it “monumentally boring.”

Gardiner explained in a tweet, “Perhaps the most striking thing about the new Meghan/Harry Netflix propaganda documentary is just how monumentally boring it is. It is basically several hours of whining by two extremely privileged, ultra woke and uber-wealthy narcissists living a life of tremendous luxury.”

During an appearance on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin didn’t hold back with her thoughts about Harry & Meghan.

“I thought they were disgraceful,” she said. “I checked very carefully that there was not one word of gratitude throughout three hours — nothing.”

Levin continued, “Meghan would be nothing if she hadn’t married a prince and been looked after and encouraged by the royal family.”

She added, “And yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn’t even add that word in.”