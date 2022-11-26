Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle ‘Brought Out the Most Evil Side’ of Prince Harry: ‘It’s Shameful’

Royal biographer Angela Levin has some strong thoughts about how much Meghan Markle has changed Prince Harry. While discussing how the Sussexes are receiving the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, the royal expert said Meghan brings out “the very worst in Harry.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Royal biographer believes Meghan Markle has ‘brought out the most evil side’ of Prince Harry

During a Nov. 21 appearance on TalkTV, Levin weighed in on Harry and Meghan as she discussed their Ripple of Hope award honor.

The biographer noted that Meghan has “brought out the very worst” in Harry. “You can’t just be very nice to odd people that you choose. You have to be a humane person who treats the world and everybody in it — including your family — with respect,” Levin said.

She continued, “And I think she’s brought out the most evil side of Harry. We all have a bad layer somewhere but we want people who bring out the best in us, not the worst. And Meghan has definitely brought out the very worst in Harry.”

The royal expert added, “It’s shameful.”

Biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Ripple of Hope award honor is ‘outrageous’

Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the Ripple of Hope Award for standing up to “structural racism” in the royal family. Levin called the honor “outrageous.”

“They say that they’ve actually dared to attack the racism within the monarchy, which is one of the reasons why they’re giving this [award],” the biographer said. “However, who do you know in the royal family who’s actually worn a swastika?”

Presenter Mike Graham answered, “That was Harry, I seem to remember,” adding that Harry also once called “a nasty name to somebody at Sandringham when he was training to be an officer.”

Levin said, “So this is a case of pot calling the kettle black.”

The biographer said the award is “all from Oprah Winfrey’s interview,” noting it “was absolutely packed with lies and they’ve never come out and said who the person was who wonders of the color of Archie’s skin.”

Levin added, “But he could have said, what’s the color of his hair going to be? That’s not a racist comment.”

I'm thrilled to celebrate these incredible laureates at our upcoming #ROH gala for @RFKHumanRights. Please join us Dec. 6 in New York for an evening honoring bravery, inspiring change and exposing injustice. https://t.co/F5suTYruFE pic.twitter.com/5B3eYEFFF7 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 14, 2022

Author says people have ‘had enough’ of Harry and Meghan

Levin also shared her thoughts on how people are losing interest in the Sussexes.

“I hope that they’re getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop,” she said. “I think we’ve all had enough. Really, it’s true.”

Graham agreed with Levin, saying, “People are fed up to the back teeth and I’m told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well.”

Levin said the reason people are fed up is “because they see the pile of lies coming higher and higher and higher and the arrogance about [Harry and Meghan].”