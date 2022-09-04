Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Aim Is to Get Rid of the British Royal Family’

Meghan Markle is facing plenty of criticism for her recent The Cut interview and Archetypes podcast episodes. One royal expert is taking aim at the way Meghan “has to win” and claims the Duchess of Sussex wants to “get rid of the British royal family.”

Expert believes Meghan Markle wants to ‘get rid of the British royal family’

Jeremy Kyle discussed Meghan’s recent interview and podcast on Piers Morgan Uncensored with royal experts Angela Levin, Afua Hagan, and Kinsey Schofield. Levin shared her concerns about Meghan’s approach, making the bold claim that she wants to “get rid of” the royal family.

When Kyle posed the question, “What is this woman up to? What is her motivation for continually, it seems, drawing attention to herself whilst kicking the very institution that has been long before her and will last long after. I don’t get it.”

Levin said “It’s quite simple.” She explained, “I think her aim is to get rid of the British royal family, without a doubt. And part of that is because she has to win. She fights and fights and goes on and on until she wins.”

Levin clarified, “Wins her battle — she didn’t think she was well treated there. In fact, what it was, of course, was that she wasn’t used to it.”

She added, “You can’t change your country, change your family, change your job, come into something that’s very unusual and decide within 5 minutes you want to make them modern and they should listen to you, she should be number one, they should make her very, very famous and concentrate on all her beauty and brain and all the rest of it without giving anything a chance.”

Levin noted, “If she had stayed there it might have been helpful and been sensible and fit in. But she won’t because she wants everything her way, all the time.”

"You can't come into something so unusual and decide within 5 minutes you want to make them modern and they should listen to you."



Expert believes ‘Prince Harry has changed since Meghan’

They went on to discuss the timing of Meghan’s interview with The Cut and the release of her podcast. Kyle noted how both came out around the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. “I am astounded that Prince Harry does not have a pair big enough to say, ‘Oi love, that was my mother, c’mon.’”

Levin weighed in with her thoughts on how Prince Harry has changed since marrying Meghan. “He’s got no courage to say anything against her. He will lie because he doesn’t want to upset her,” she said. “He would just let her do everything.”

Levin continued, “And she’s made a total wreck of him. I spent a year and a quarter with him and he’s totally changed. He’s just become resentful and aggressive and she’s taught him how to hate his family. He got on very well with Prince Charles, they had their problems earlier on, later on. They were very compatible. And she’s just destroyed him. And I think he’s up a terrible, terrible situation at the moment.”

Another expert shared how Meghan would have been criticized no matter what the timing was

Hagan interjected to explain, “At the end of the day, he’s a grown man, she’s a grown woman. They’re a married couple. I’m pretty sure that they had discussions around the timing of the release of the podcast …”

She added, “Whenever she released this podcast would be the wrong time. Whenever she gave the interview for The Cut or any other magazine would be the wrong time.”

