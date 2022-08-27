Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Ulterior Motive’ With Podcast and It’s All About ‘Settling Scores’￼

One royal expert is taking aim at Meghan Markle’s new podcast, believing she has an “ulterior motive” and is working on “settling scores.” Most notably, the expert said Meghan might be hitting back at biographer Tom Bower, who recently released his book Revenge.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle addressed ‘ambition’ on her first podcast episode

Meghan’s first episode of her Archetypes Spotify podcast addressed the “negative connotation” of ambition for women.

“This is Archetypes, my podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back,” she said in the introduction. “Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations. Boxes like ‘diva,’ ‘crazy,’ ‘the b-word,’ ‘slut.'”

She added, “Some of these words, these labels, are harsh. They’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from and why they’ve stuck around for so long and, importantly, how we can move past them.”

Meghan reflected on her personal experience with that negativity. ” I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” she explained.

She added, “And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

Royal expert believes Meghan Markle has an ‘ulterior motive’ with her podcast

In an interview with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast weighed in with her thoughts about Meghan’s podcast.

Schofield believes Meghan is “settling scores,” specifically targeting Bower for calling her ambitious and scheming in his tell-all book.

“The idea of her being criticized for being ambitious… you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince,” Schofield pointed out. “That’s called hitting the jackpot. You’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince.”

She continued, “And I really think — outside looking in — just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast. And that’s settling scores.”

Schofield added, “Specifically, with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower, responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

Bower’s book also addressed Meghan’s Procter & Gamble story and Serena Williams’ friendship, both of which were topics in the podcast.

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends,” the expert pointed out. “And he also questions her Procter and Gamble story.”

Schofield explained, “Now, she goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast. I think that those might be related.”

Tom Bower called Meghan Markle ‘scheming’

During a July interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Bower was asked if he had “sympathy for Meghan” after writing his book. “Did you buy into her thing that she had no idea what she’s really getting into?” Morgan asked.

Bower responded, “On the contrary. I think she’s a very scheming, very clever woman. I think that surprisingly at the end of the book, I realized how successful she’d been.”

The author continued, “Here is a woman who was nothing. I mean, born into broken families … an unknown actress, all the rest of it, becomes a global star, which is what she wanted. When she was about 9 or 10, she said to her father, ‘I want to be famous, I want to walk down the red carpet. And she has now done that.”

He added, “And she’s calculated that she could be a great success and by marrying Harry, she did it.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Cringe’ Gesture at Event With Prince Harry Exposed Her Insecurity, Body Language Expert Says