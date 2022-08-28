Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Is Waging 12-Week War With Royal Family With New Podcast

Meghan Markle spent the first episode of her podcast Archetypes talking about ambition and the “negative connotations” that often accompany being an ambitious woman. One royal expert believes that Meghan is engaged in a “12-week war” on the royal family that is potentially “more damaging than the Oprah interview.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Royal expert calls Meghan Markle’s podcast a ’12-week war’ on the royal family

Following the release of Meghan’s first podcast episode, in which she spoke with Serena Williams about ambition, one royal expert shared his concern about what will come out in the upcoming episodes.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe weighed in with his take on Meghan’s podcast, sharing his concerns that it could be “more damaging than the Oprah interview.”

Larcombe told the Daily Beast, “This was the opening salvo in Meghan’s 12-week war. It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in.”

He continued, “This will have come as a great relief to the executives on the other side of the glass at Spotify, who paid millions of dollars for her. It’s a huge hit, of course, but the fact that she was interviewing Serena Williams is almost completely irrelevant to the listening figures.”

Larcombe added, “Meghan has star power and this was all about Meghan being Meghan.”

Meghan shared a scary experience during one royal tour

During the podcast episode, Meghan shared a story about visiting South Africa with Prince Harry. After their first engagement, they got word there had been a fire in their son Archie’s bedroom.

Archie was unharmed, thankfully, but Meghan was shocked they had to continue on with their next engagement.

“Archie was what, four and a half months old? And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in,” Meghan shared. “He was going to get ready to go down for his nap.”

“We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say ‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’ What? ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’ What?”

Meghan Markle shared the shock of having to attend another royal engagement after the fire

Meghan noted that the nanny was shaken by the incident. “She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs.'”

The duchess continued, “And she was from Zimbabwe and we loved that she would always tie him on her back with a mud cloth. And her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.'”

Someone smelled smoke and the fire was extinguished. “And we came back. And of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” Meghan said. “And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels. It’s having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.”

Meghan added, “Because we did. We had to leave our baby. And even though we’re being moved into another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go and do another official engagement.”

