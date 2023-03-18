Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Attacks Have Pushed Prince William and Kate Middleton Closer Together

A royal author believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent attacks on the royal family have brought Prince William and Kate Middleton closer together. According to the author, William and Kate have weathered the storm of everything said in Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary, during countless interviews, and in the book Spare.

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, shared his thoughts on how Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent attacks on William and Kate have brought them closer.

During an episode of The Royal Report podcast, Quinn was asked, “You mentioned in the book that William and Kate have their rows like obviously all couples do. Where do you think they stand right now? Do you think that it feels as though they’re a little closer since they’ve kind of both had this sustained attack from Harry and Meghan. Do you think that’s brought them together?”

Quinn responded, “I’m certain that the attack from Harry and Meghan has indeed [brought Prince William and Kate Middleton closer].”

William and Kate may be dreading future Sussex claims, author says

Quinn continued, “You’re never closer than when you have a perceived enemy — ‘enemy’ is probably too strong a word — but they will feel that not just that they’re under attack, but that they’re more isolated, that they have to be careful that they sing from the same hymn book as it were, because there’s always this difficulty with someone who’s far enough away to make criticisms, and clearly has a taste for making criticisms that seems very unlikely to end.”

The author said William and Kate have been “pushed closer together” as a result Harry and Meghan’s claims and may be “dreading” what’s to come.

“We know for example that Meghan is now writing her own book,” Quinn said. “I’m sure William and Kate are, I wouldn’t say dreading that, but they’re thinking: ‘Well, here’s going to be more of the same.’ So, I think it probably has pushed them closer together.”

Author believes distance between Sussexes and Waleses reduces the stress

The author also shared a perspective about how the physical distance between the Sussexes and the Waleses may alleviate some of the stress.

“It’s probably reduced the amount of stress that they were living under that was making them, perhaps, squabble a bit more than they would otherwise because the relationship between William and Harry, when Harry was still in England, that was fraught,” Quinn said. “It was difficult.”

The author continued, “It’s almost like they’re better off being estranged because at least they’re not having to see each other and pretend to get on and distance just makes it easier. And I’m sure it makes William and Kate’s lives easier and therefore they’ll get on better.”

He added, “We all argue when we’re under stress and I don’t think they’re under as much stress now.”