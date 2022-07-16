Royal Expert Claims Prince William Is a ‘Control Freak’ About Sharing Private Information

Prince William is quite in control when it comes to sharing private information about himself or his family, a royal expert says. William is careful about keeping family information from the public, a tactic that has served him well.

Expert explains what is private and public in the royal family

During a discussion on the Royal Round-Up, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer weighed in on Prince William’s desire for privacy.

Palmer shared his thoughts on “what is public, what is private” for the royal family. “Private basically just means ‘we don’t want the press to know about that,'” he explained.

The correspondent continued, “And it’s a catch-all phrase. Sometimes members of the royal family will go on trips that have been possibly not funded by the taxpayer but funded by the queen. And they will have taxpayer-funded police officers with them. They will publicize what they’re doing but they won’t invite the media along because, well, it’s a private trip.”

He added, “I think if you speak to people who work for the royal household, they will say that what is private and what isn’t often depends on the individual members of the royal family.”

Prince Charles shared private information

Palmer compared Prince Charles and Prince William. “I think Prince Charles and Camilla, for example … he and Camilla are pretty relaxed about quite a lot of things that others think, ‘Well, that’s nobody else’s business.’”

He continued, “For example, when Prince Charles went down with Covid at the very start of the pandemic, his advisors agreed with him that he would make that known immediately. But part of the reason they decided that was because they just know what he and Camilla are like and that they have a large circle of friends and that they would inevitably tell their friends this.”

Palmer added, “And it would get out anyway so they might as well just get it out in the public through official channels. I have to say, I think that was the right thing for them to do.”

Prince William is a ‘control freak’ about sharing private details, expert shares

William, by comparison, didn’t make his Covid diagnosis known. “Prince William, shortly afterwards, went down with it and kept it completely quiet, kept it completely secret,” Palmer explained.

“He’s, I would say, more of a control freak about what he wants the public to know about his life and what he doesn’t,” the correspondent noted.

“At the time, or when it finally did come out, I think as a result of a conversation he had at a showbiz event … the argument was, well, the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] had got Covid, was in hospital, the Prince of Wales had just had Covid, and he didn’t want to alarm the public,” Palmer explained.

“At the time, it might have been frightening for the public to think the future king, the next future king and the Prime Minister have all got Covid,” he added. “I’m not particularly sure I buy that argument but that was the one that was put forward.”

Palmer pointed out, “They just all have varying degrees of what they think is right for the public to know.”

