Royal Expert Defends Prince William Shouting at Prince Harry During Sandringham Summit Meeting

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry said the Sandringham Summit meeting with family members to discuss the Sussexes’ proposed exit from the royal family didn’t go well. Harry claimed that his brother Prince William shouted at him during the tense gathering.

Prince Harry claimed Prince William screamed at him during Sandringham Summit meeting

In the docuseries, Prince Harry recalled the details of the Sandringham Summit meeting with then-Prince Charles, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth.

“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options — one being all in, no change, five being all out,” Prince Harry said. “I chose option three in the meeting — half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the queen.”

He claimed Prince William got quite heated at the meeting. “It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” Harry said.

Royal expert defends Prince William’s angry reaction

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers defended Prince William’s angry response in the meeting, pointing out during an episode of Pod Save the King that William “stood to lose the most.”

“One thing really struck me about this Sandringham Summit [was] when he’s talking about William shouting because it’s his family that is going to be affected by this. He’s going to take on a lot more responsibility,” Myers said.

According to the royal expert, William and Charles “were the ones who had the most at stake” with Harry’s exit.

Podcast co-host Zoe Forsey shared her thoughts on Harry’s choice of words. “To accuse his brother of screaming and shouting at him and to say it was terrifying is really quite harsh,” she said. “They’re very powerful words to describe anyone and gives a real insight into what that meeting was like.”

Expert says he has ‘sympathy for William’

Myers also said he felt “sympathy” for William because of the “strain” that he likely anticipated with Harry leaving his royal duties behind.

“I’ve got a bit of sympathy for William here because he stood to lose the most,” Myers explained. “Charles is probably going to plod along and his life isn’t going to be that much affected, but William’s reign is going to be really affected.”

The royal expert continued, “He’s lost his wingman. He’s lost half of the Fab Four — two people who could have really taken some of the strain in order for him to spend more time on his projects and his family, which is really important to him, and the knock-on to his kids as well. So no wonder he was a bit heaved.”