Royal Expert Describes Prince Harry as a ‘Lost Soul’ Who ‘Morphs’ Into Everyone He’s Dated Not Just Meghan

Before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a couple of serious relationships. Now, a biographer is claiming that the royal is a “lost soul” who “morphs” into the women he has dated.

Commentator Duncan Larcombe is detailing just how Harry has been “very much the subordinate” in his relationships even before the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at one another during a Women’s Empowerment reception | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy got together in 2004 and dated on and off for seven years. The daughter of a Zimbabwean millionaire admitted that she was never comfortable with all the press attention their relationship received.

“It was so full-on crazy and scary and uncomfortable,” the Daily Mail quoted Davy saying. “I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible. It was nuts.”

After Davy, Harry started seeing a model named Cressida Bonas. They were introduced by the prince’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and were an item from 2012 to 2014. Despite trying to keep their relationship private there were constant headlines and speculation about if and when they were going to get hitched. Like Davy, Bonas reportedly wasn’t fond of the media attention and that’s the reason they called it quits.

Biographer describes how Harry ‘morphed’ into his partners

Prince Harry and then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy watch the ICC World Cup Cricket in 2007 | JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Duncan Larcombe, who authored the biography Prince Harry: The Inside Story, explained how the duke sort of “morphed” into his exes while they were dating.

“Harry has changed and morphed depending on who he’s been dating,” Larcombe opined per Express. He said with Davy “Harry befriended a whole group of her chums. Basically, he morphed into Chelsy’s friends. He got a girlfriend who was from Africa, and before you knew it, Harry was walking around in his bare feet, sitting by campfire, paddling by in the outbacks of Africa.”

When speaking about his relationship with Bonas, who Larcombe described as a “Bohemian society girl,” he said: “[Harry] was the Bohemian, going to music festivals dressed in brand new, expensive clothes. And he sort of turned up almost like he’d been dressed by her.

“The point is he really just morphed depending on who he’s with, and that’s a worrying sign.”

Prince Harry and then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attend We Day UK together 2014 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan is ‘the driving force in their relationship’ today

Larcombe also weighed in on Harry’s relationship today with Meghan to further prove his point.

“Meghan is the driving force in their relationship, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s a modern thing. But Harry has had to give up just about everything he ever had in order to make that possible for Meghan,” Larcombe told Fox News Digital.

The expert brought up the photo released of the pair on Oct. 3 prior to attending the One Young World opening ceremony which he claims shows that “Harry is not in charge.”

He added: “I think Harry’s a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died. Harry’s a great guy, but has been very vulnerable to influences. Look how influences have affected Prince Harry’s life. He is someone who is susceptible to being very influenced and easily led by the people around him. And I don’t see how anyone could argue against that.”

RELATED: Biographer Believes Prince Harry ‘Looks Utterly Miserable’ Because Royals Who Step Away From Duties Usually ‘Fail to Find Happiness’