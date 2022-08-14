Royal Expert Predicts ‘Disgruntled’ Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Will Be Pulling No Punches’ and Could Be an ‘Abject Betrayal’ of the Queen

An expert predicts Prince Harry may “be pulling no punches” in his upcoming memoir about the royal family. According to one royal expert, a “disgruntled” Harry may take aim at family members with the possibility of “abject betrayal” of the queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Royal expert examines Tom Bower’s claims about Prince Harry memoir

Royal expert Daniela Elser offered her predictions on news.com.au about what Prince Harry may cover in his memoir. Elser believes the queen might “pay the highest price.”

According to Elser, Prince Harry “has quite the ax to grind,” pointing out there are “new clues suggesting his book could be even more of a Buckingham Palace-rattling doozy than previously thought.”

She points to Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, in which the author discusses how Harry “would settle his scores with his family and friends” in his memoir.

“Occasionally, [Harry] seemed willing to betray every value he formerly held dear. No one realized how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs,” Bower notes.

“To earn the estimated advance of about $US20 million ($A28.8 million), Harry would be expected to give Moehringer emotional confessions and secret details,” the author says. “These would settle his scores with his family and friends.”

According to Bower, “Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla.”

He continues, “To secure vast sales and recoup the huge advance, the publishers had encouraged Harry to criticize his family in the most extreme terms possible. Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges, and even the queen.”

Bower adds, “And then, the deed was done. To earn out the publisher’s advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct.”

Prince Harry’s book could be an ‘abject betrayal’ of the queen, expert says

Elser weighed in on claims by Bower and Daily Mail’s Richard Kay that Harry may target royal family members. According to Elser, even if Prince Harry doesn’t write anything negative about his grandmother, his book could be an “abject betrayal” of the queen.

“If you take Bower and Kay’s claims together, then it is looking increasingly like the seemingly perma-disgruntled Prince will be pulling no punches on the page when it comes to his family and the monarchy,” Elser said.

She added, “And what that means is that, even if he only writes in the most glowing and affectionate terms about his grandmother herself, his memoir could be an abject betrayal of Her Majesty.”

Expert believes if Harry’s memoir takes aim at royals, it ‘indirectly humiliates’ the queen

Elser connected the dots regarding the impact Harry’s tell-all could have on the queen. “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy,” she said.

“Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law),” Elser explained.

Prince Harry’s memoir release date is expected for late 2022.

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Concealed Anger and Frustration’ and Was ‘Triggered’ When Prince Harry Dominated a Conversation, Body Language Expert Says